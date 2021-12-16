Wednesday was Gordon Central head basketball coach Wes Greer's birthday.
But the Warriors gave him the early present Tuesday night with a win over Dalton Academy, a team they will be facing with great regularity starting next year because DA will be joining their Region.
"It was nice," Greer said of the win and the birthday. "It was a good game and we needed the win and got it."
The Warriors went into Friday night's home game against Southeast Whitfield County with a 3-5 mark, snapping a four-game losing streak with the win over Dalton Academy.
Greer said they're just trying to get better every day, but building a program takes time.
"We're doing okay," he said. "We've had our struggles, but we've had some games where we have played well. But we've still got a to of growing to do. We've got a lot of things that we've still got to keep working on and keep getting better at. Right now, we're just trying to be the best team we can be and come in every day and trust your teammate and trust yourself and just go out and play. And I feel like if we keep doing that, we'll get where we want to go."
That record includes an 0-2 mark in AA Region 7 with losses to Coosa and Chattooga last Friday night.
"We've been in every game except I feel like Chattooga," he said. "They're good. They're really good. They're a solid team one through five. They're long and athletic and they gave us a lot of trouble. But I think other than that game, we've had our chances in the others, we just couldn't quite get it done."
In the loss to Chattooga, the Indians got their offense cranked up early, scoring 27 points in the first quarter and 49 in the first half to take control by halftime and eventually secure a 79-38 victory.
Greer said based on early impressions, the Indians could be the team everyone is chasing to the top of the Region 7 hill.
"I know Chattooga is really good," Greer said. "I know Model is very good. Coosa is a streaky team. I know Fannin (County) is very good and Dade (County) is playing well, but from what I have seen it's Chattooga and then everybody else. But it's a strong region with a lot of very good teams, so we've got our work cut out for us. But I feel like if we go out there and be as competitive as we can be and give a great effort every time we take the floor, then we can definitely be competitive in this region."
During that recent four-game skid, which took a little shine off a solid 2-1 start, it would appear they had troubles scoring with less than 44 points in three of them, but Greer said it was the defensive issues that were the problem with an average of 66 points a game allowed in that span.
"We've got to keep working our defense," he said. "We've got to get better at that end of the floor. I am a zone coach, I'd rather play zone and when you're trying to do some of the things we're doing with the zone and the matchup zone, it takes a while to learn it and to learn all the concepts and tendencies that come with it.
"But we've got to be better at the defensive end, because if we don't stop these teams or at least slow them down, then we're not going to be competitive. To me, that's where it has to start, at the defensive end of the floor so we've got to keep putting in the time we need to too become the defensive team we have to be to be competitive."