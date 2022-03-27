Going into what the Gordon Central High School soccer team hopes will be a busy week, head coach Matt Wiley doesn't hesitate when asked what he wants to see from his guys over the next few days.
PREP SOCCER|Gordon Central
Warriors looking to clinch Region title this week
"A Region championship," he says, smiling.
As you read this, the Warriors may have clinched the GHSA Region 7-2A championship.
Or they may not have.
The Warriors, who reached the 2A state semifinals last year, began a rugged stretch Monday with three games in four days and really only needs to beat Coosa Thursday to clinch their third consecutive Region championship.
But while the Warriors were at home Monday night to start the week against Dade County, Coosa was playing the same Model team that Gordon Central beat twice last week and if the Blue Devils defeated Coosa, that would seal the deal for GC.
But if Coosa was able to win, then even a Warrior win over DC wouldn't clinch it and that task would fall to Gordon Central needing themselves to beat the Eagles Thursday night at Ratner Stadium in the last league game of 2022.
"That would be great if Model beat them (Monday), Wiley said. "That would give them two losses with just one game left against us Thursday, but if they didn't, then we need to take care of business Thursday night when we play them. But it would be great to go into that game, having already clinched the Region championship."
The Warriors, who remain the number-two ranked 2A team in the state, remained atop the Region 7-2A standings by winning both its games against Model.
They beat the Blue Devils, 6-2 at Ratner Tuesday night and then on Thursday, in a game that was originally scheduled for Wednesday, the Warriors came back to get a 4-2 victory, elevating them 7-0 in league play.
Wiley said it was a good week for his team.
"We're cruising," he said. "We played well last week and because of that right now we're sitting in a very good spot. With a Coosa loss or as beating them Thursday night, we can clinch the region championships so we feel really good about that. We also feel really good about winning two games last week and beating a very good Model team twice. They are as well coach does anyone around and they gave us some problems by scoring off their sets, which is something we had been preventing teams from doing this year. But we stepped it up offensively and had two very good games and hopefully we can come out and play well three times this week, weather permitting. And we know our third game this week which is against Cosa will be a particularly tough one, because they played us so tight the first time we played them."
In the first win over Model, senior Charley Garcia, who wound up scoring six goals against the Blue Devils this week, had two goals, along with Jefferson Avila while Richard Barrios and Juan had one score apiece.
"It was good to see that type of balance with our attack," Wiley said. "We definitely have the type of team that if you're able to take away (a couple of our main guys), we've got other guys who can score for us. But anytime we have four different guys scoring goals in a game for us oh, we feel very good about that."
Thursday night, was a different story with Garcia simply a wrecking ball himself, notching all four goals himself in a 4-2 conquest.
"Charley had a great game," Wiley said. "We were able to create some opportunities and Charlie catch We had some other shots on goal that we just missed out on but Charlie was on Target and assertive all night long and they really had no answer for him. And when he is playing like he did Thursday night oh, there's a lot of teams that don't have any answer for him. But it was a good win for us and the beat model two times in three days, we felt pretty good about that."
They hope to finish the Regents schedule this week because after Dade, they hosted Pepperell Tuesday night. (Details of those games were not available at press time).
After visiting Coosa, the Warriors have spring break next week, but also have tentatively scheduled a road game at Calhoun next Tursday night at 5:30 before the playoffs begin the week after that. But according to Wiley both games are tentative.
" we are certainly hopeful that we get to play Coosa, but we've already heard from them about playing the game on Wednesday because it is supposed to rain on Thursday. But we can't do that because we're already playing Monday and Tuesday and that would be three games in three days and we just can't do that. So if the game is not played on Thursday then we'll have to push it back till Friday or over spring break. And if we have to push it back then that couldn't mess with us playing Calhoun next week. So there's still a lot up in the air regarding this week and how the weather will hold out for us, but if we're able to play Coosa Thursday night like we're scheduled, then we're going to play Calhoun next Tuesday night in a junior varsity and varsity match up and it should be a good game. I think it'll be a game both teams will be looking forward to."
The Warriors are now 11-1 overall this year.
Mike Tenney
Sports Editor
