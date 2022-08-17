For the Gordon Central High School football team, there is nowhere to go but up.

They didn’t win a game last year, going 0-10. And despite believing they had a strong senior class that would pave the way to winning, they really struggled to even stay in games.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In