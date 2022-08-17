For the Gordon Central High School football team, there is nowhere to go but up.
They didn’t win a game last year, going 0-10. And despite believing they had a strong senior class that would pave the way to winning, they really struggled to even stay in games.
But this is a new day and a new time because this team doesn’t look at all much like last year’s club because they’re young and much smaller.
But head coach T.J. Hamilton has made wholesale changes in the coaching staff with new coordinators, bringing in a ton of experience in guys like former Woodland High head coach Tony Plott, former Spraberry defensive coordinator Billy Blizzard and former Cartersville assistant Ezekiel Bridges now on staff and bringing about 75 years of experience and knowledge to the team.
They have also changed the way they do things on both sides of the ball as they look to take advantage of what they have — a young team that will have a lot of freshmen and sophomores on the field.
One, the young ones have made a lot of noise because of their commitment as they made all the voluntary workouts during the recent summer period mandatory with their solid attendance.
And also they have had success before. This year’s group of sophomores won the local 2A Region middle school championship two years ago and then last year, Ashworth Middle School was 5-5 and in contention for the top spot. Now a few players off those rosters are ready to contribute for the Warriors on Friday nights.
“Those guys have had success. They know how to win and they know what it takes to win because they have done it,” Hamilton said. “This group of sophomores we have, they did a real nice job two years ago as eighth-graders. So we’re excited to see what they can do.
“Now it’s a whole new ballgame at this level, but all those younger guys have played with confidence and put in a lot of hard work this summer. And they’ve been totally committed. They’ve been here every day, asking what they can do to get better. Wanting to get better. It’s been fun to see.”
The program enters the season looking to stop a 12-game losing streak overall and Hamilton said a good start could be just what the doctor ordered.
“I think, for us, we need to have some good things happen early,” he said. “We’re opening up with a good team in Armuchee, but they’re not a 5A program like we’ve been opening with the past couple of years. They’re a good team, but they’re our size, so we feel like we can compete with them.
“And then we play Southeast Whitfield and we did very well offensively against them last year. Now we couldn’t stop their running game, but we put four touchdowns on the board and had a very good night offensively. And then we play Coosa and we lost a real tough one to them (7-6), so I feel like we’re playing some teams right away that we can compete with and if we can go out and take care of business and make some good things happen for us early, I think that will build our young guys’ confidence and go a long way towards us having the type of season we’re hoping to have.”
The Warriors do have a few returning players from last year’s club that will, along with the rookies, form the nucleus of the team.
They also have a number of returning running backs as they were running with a fullhouse backfield during their 11-on-11 workout with Sonoraville and Chattooga just before mandatory workouts began on July 25. Sophomores Matthew Hammock and Jayden Sibley, along with senior Aidynn Bennett, have looked good throughout the summer and are looking to move the team this fall.
Senior Skylar Hill, along with junior Jayden Sibley, leads the receiving corp as this is another group that could have a few sophomores and freshmen vying for playing time.
The Warriors were gutted in the offensive line by graduation, but have some young, eager replacements that are looking to gain more and more experience every week.
Junior left tackle Isaac Henderson, sophomore left guard Wesley Garcia, senior center Jim Traylor, sophomore right guard Jesus Hernandez, and junior right tackle Matthew Burnette are currently the starters in the offensive line and this group is entirely new. The team could line up in a lot of two tight-end formations with sophomore Carter Johnson on the right side and junior Peyton Chastain on the left side.
“That group is young and this is all new to them, like it is to a lot of our players, but they’ve done well,” Hamilton said. “They’re going to have some mishaps because they are young, but we feel like they’ve got a chance to grow into a very solid unit. And them firing off the ball on every play is something we’ve been really emphasizing this year.”
Another feather in the Warriors’ cap will be at quarterback where senior Peyton Wilson is back and hoping for big things this season.
He was a new starter under siege a lot last year because a lot of his passes were dropped and the team struggled to run the football. But he competed hard and proved to be durable, starting all 10 games.
Hamilton says for Wilson, like all his players, it is a new season.
“Peyton is the man,” he said. “He has looked very good this summer. He’s thrown the ball very well. He threw the ball well last year I thought, but we had some drops that hurt us. And we’re working hard on our reps to make sure that we make those type of pass plays this year. But Peyton knows what we’re trying to do and he’s looked good. He’s been a good leader. He’s got a good grasp of the offense, so we’re hoping for a big season out of Peyton.
“But he can’t do it alone. We’ve got to protect him at all costs. And we’ve got to be able to run the football. If we do those two things, I feel like everyone will see just how talented he really is.”
Defensively, the team may be wearing blue, but they will be green with freshmen and sophomores presently comprising half of the 11 starters.
Besides Hill giving the team experience in the back end as a three-year starting senior free safety, he is also healthy again after suffering a broken foot in May. And the team will need every ounce of leadership he can provide with two freshmen corners and a sophomore strong safety around him.
Brothers Riley Thomas and Brandon Thomas will be those young corners and Sibley will be the other safety next to Hill. At linebacker, Jones and fellow sophomore Jesus Hernandez will be holding down the fort.
They will be huge at noseguard with senior Parker Chastain (6-foot-7, 305 pounds) in the middle and Hamilton and his defensive staff are hoping he is a stopper at the point of attack as soon as the other team snaps the ball.
Hammock, along with junior Peyton Chastain, will be the team’s defensive end and Hamilton they are searching for the depth that will have them avoiding players in the trenches going on both offense and defense.
“We are definitely looking to find enough players so that those guys up front aren’t having to go both ways,” Hamilton said. “Now we’re not there yet, but we’re hoping that we can find a couple of more linemen because we’re asking a lot of our young players already. But we feel good about our linemen and right now, we’ll still have a couple of guys going both ways.”
Junior Allen Garcia is back as the team’s kicker and Hamilton says he has a chance to have a great year.
“He’s looked good this year and we feel like he could have a big year,” Hamilton said. “Hopefully, we’ll put him in a position where he can attempt a few more field goals if we can keep a drive going. He’s got a strong leg and we know he can do the job for us. And he’s got another year’s experience, which I think will only help him.”
And Hamilton said he also has a couple of other kickers that may get a look-see as they want to be strong on in the kicking game.
The Warriors will open the season on the road Friday, Aug. 19, facing a young Armuchee team that has just four seniors listed on its opening-day roster. The Indians were 5-4 last year but finished the season by losing four of their last five games.