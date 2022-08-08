Originally, the Gordon Central-Coahulla Creek football scrimmage was to be held this Friday.
But due to ongoing renovations at the Creek’s stadium, the scrimmage was moved to last Friday.
And Warrior head coach T.J. Hamilton saw a bunch of things that the blue-and-silver can build on.
True, they didn’t win the scrimmage, but they had a couple of nice drives and made some good things happen in the second half that Hamilton and his staff hope will bode well for the team going forward.
“We weren’t really going by the scoreboard because we had so many freshmen and sophomores out there,” Hamilton said. “When you have a bunch of younger players out there and it’s their first time in a varsity football game, you’re looking to see more how they’re reacting to things. You’re looking to see how they’re handling the speed of the games and how they’re handling the physical play from going against 18 and 19-year-olds,” Hamilton said. “So if you go by the scoreboard, you can say we lost. But if you are just looking at the team and watching to see how they compete and things like that, for a first time out, I thought we did some good things. Especially in the second half.”
The Warriors started out strong, moving the ball well on their first drive before they had to turn it over under the format of the scrimmage with teams running five plays at least and then five on defense.
Behind the strong running of sophomores Matthew Hammock and Jayden Sibley who were part of their fullhouse backfield with three guys behind the quarterback.
They also had a chance right before halftime when wide receiver/free safety Skylar Hill made a great catch with defenders hanging all over him. The Warriors then ran out of time because they were out of timeouts.
“THe way we started, I thought we were going to score on our first possession, but under the format we were playing, we had to give it up,” Hamilton said. “And then Skylar made a great catch on a pass just before halftime, but unfortunately we ran out of time. I think with a few more seconds, we could have made something good happen there, but we did some good things at times and the key for us, is to make more plays like those consistently.”
They did push a touchdown across with a nice drive in the second half and running back Jayden Jones completed the march with a five-yard touchdown run.
“We had a real nice drive there,” Hamilton said. “We were firing off the ball and executing the play we were calling. We moved the ball consistently and I feel like it showed the kids, that if we’re working together and getting after the other guys, just what we’re capable of doing. I think we’re young, but the guys are working hard every day and I see that as a real positive.”
They also had a fourth drive where they moved the ball a good distance, but that possession ended with a missed field goal.
“We’ve got a lot of inexperience on the offensive side of the ball, just like we have on the defensive side of the ball, but I thought they played hard and while there were some mishaps, there were some good things that we can build on,” Hamilton said. “The main thing is we got them on film and when players see the mistakes they make, you can correct them and move on. But I thought for it being a first time out there for a lot of people, that we also did some things well.”
He said that he and the coaches were anxious to see if they would hit and hit hard all night long and he thought they did.
“I thought we were very physical and we were hoping to be as physical as possible,” Hamilton said. “I know (offensive coordinator) Coach Plott was anxious to see just how physical we would be. But I thought we were very physical all night long and that was very encouraging.”
Defensively, they gave up a few scores, but with five freshmen and sophomores starting on that side of the ball, the coach said getting everybody on the rundown crew on the same page is going to take time.”
“We just had some mishaps here and there that helped them score,” Hamilton said. “We had a pass play where our freshman corner took a bad angle on a play and the receiver was able to take it up the sideline. Last year, that kid was playing middle school football and he could still get outside and make the tackle. But now, he’s playing varsity, things are much faster, and when he went inside, the receiver was able to get outside. So those are things we’re still working on. Those are things we can get corrected and those are also things that a younger player can learn from so they don’t make that mistake again.”
He said correcting miscues is why they scrimmaged in the first place and now they have a good place to start from.
“We just have to keep working,” Hamilton said. “We’ve got good players and a lot of them are young, so we’ve just got to keep working. But they’re coming in hungry every day, eager to learn and eager to keep getting better and I think if they keep that positive attitude and that positive energy, we’re going to start to have good things happen for us.”
The Warriors will be on the road to start this season, playing at Armuchee next Friday night, August 19.