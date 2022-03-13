The normal blueprint for just about all sports team is too use practice to get ready to play.
But sometimes teams, like the Gordon Central High School soccer team did last week, have to improvise.
Between the rain and the cold and other things, the Warriors did not really get a lot of time to field to work out last week, but they were able to get in their one scheduled game, which was a one-sided 6-0 road win last Thursday over Fannin County in Blue Ridge.
"Last week was a slow week for us," Gordon Central head soccer coach Jeff Wiley. "The rain left our field underwater and we weren't able to get time on the field like we wanted too. We were able to still hold practices, but it was in the gym and you really can't do a lot of soccer stuff indoors, so the practices are more about conditioning than anything else. So in the case of the one game we did play, we tried to use it as both a game and a practice to work on some things."
He said it wasn't their most impressive victory of the year, but it was still a fine win.
"We played well," Wiley said. "We started out a little slow, but I thought we played better as the game went along. We used a lot of different players and got all the guys in in the second half.
"And it was a different time of game. It's a turf field and so it plays a little harder and it plays a little faster and I think it took us a little bit of time to adjust too that. Since we play on a grass surface, when we get on turf, I think it always is a bit of an adjustment for us. And some fields are different. Some turfs are a little harder than others. Some are faster. On some, the ball just seems to bounce a little higher, but once we seem to adjust to the speed, we seem to be just fine and I thought was the case against Fannin."
The win moved them to 5-0 in the league and kept them ahead of everyone else in the Region with the home stretch officially here as the playoffs begin in less than a month.
The Warriors will have a chance to continue their trek towards a second consecutive Region championship against one of the teams that was supposed to be one of their challengers to Region 7-2A supremacy over the next few days when they face Model two straight times.
The first game will be Wednesday afternoon in Rome in a game that was originally scheduled to be played at Ratner Stadaium, but was moved because Ashworth Middle School is hosting a track and field meet. The two teams will then meet again next Thursday, March 24, at Ratner Stadium in the rematch.
The Blue Devils are 5-3 on the year and 3-1 in the league and Wiley said they will be a handful.
"I think Model is a very good team," he said. "I think they're the best-coached team in our Region. That guy over there has a lot of knowledge about the game and some outstanding ideas on how the game should be played and what tactics should be used in certain situations and he does a great job of putting his kids in position to be successful, so we've got to be ready.
"I know Coosa played us tighter than anyone in the Region, but I put Model right there with Coosa as far as being able to make plays and disrupt what you're trying to do. So we've got to be ready to play because I think (the Model coach) will have his guys ready to play. And we've got back-to-back games with them, so I expect both of them to be close, hard-fought matches."
Model has also been very explosive offensively and stingy defensively in their first nine games, having outscored the competition 43-10. They are 3-0-1 in the league with that one tie being a 2-2 match against Coosa.
"We only beat Coosa by one goal and we only scored one time against them," Wiley said. "Model tied them, but scored twice, so we feel like they are definitely one of the teams in the Region that is a real threat to what we're trying to do and that's win a Region championship. So I think we're going to have to play our two best matches of the year in these next two games or this Region could look a whole lot different at the top."
In their win over Fannin County last week, senior midfielder Charlie Garcia scored four times before he was pulled from the match with the Warriors comfortably in front. Senior striker Zeke Prade provided the other two goals as they exchanged putting the ball in the back of the net the entire game.
The Warriors, who remain the number two 2A team in the state, according to the latest GHSA rankings currently own the most wins in the Region with seven while Model is second with five.