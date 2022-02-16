There are changes coming to the Gordon Central High School football program.
Head coach T.J. Hamilton has announced the hiring of new offensive and defensive coordinators as the Warriors look to right the ship after going 0-10 last year and really only having a chance to win one game.
Billy Blizzard has been brought on the team's new defensive coordinator and Tony Plott will now be the team's man in charge of the offense.
Blizzard is being brought in to jolt a defense that last year, gave up over 40 points a game and simply had problems getting off the field in crucial downs.
He spent nearly ten years at Sprayberry High School as the defensive coordinator before his last four years at East Paulding High School in the same role.
Prior to that, he was the defensive line coach and Director of Football Operation at Tennessee Tech University. Mr. Blizzard works with students to develop confident, competent individuals both in the classroom and on the football field. A reference described him as someone who “does an excellent job of teaching and building relationships with students. He is a man of character and is always at work.”
Mr. Blizzard and his wife, Tammy, have three children (Justin, Jon, and Alicia) and a granddaughter named Kayleigh.
Plott is joining the offense to bring to life a group that scored more than one touchdown in just one game last year and punted way too many times to count.
His leadership was instrumental as the head football coach of Woodland High School and has 25 years of experience in education.
Plott is devoted to student accountability, creating relationships, and being community oriented. A reference described him as a “wonderful human being and exactly the type of person one would want working with his or her own children. He is committed to doing what’s best for his school, its students, and its staff.”
He is married to his wife of 22 years, Robin, and they have four children—Molly (20), Jonah (18), Isabelle (16), and Collins (6).