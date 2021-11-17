It was a rough season for the Gordon Central High School football team.
But the Warriors did have some players who had strong numbers in AAA Region 7 to finish among the league leaders in a couple of categories.
Junior quarterback Peyton Wilson, who frequently didn't have a lot of time to throw or even set up to throw, was fourth in the Region in passing yards with 589 yards on his 35 completions. He also had four touchdown passes.
Through a few trick plays this past season, the Warriors had three other players throw passes and all three of them -- senior Sean Gray, Ryan Shaw, and Brison McGinnis -- were each 1-of-1 in passing attempts.
Dade County junior Brody Cooper led the leading in passing yardage with 1,342 yards in 11 games as the Trojans made the playoffs but were eliminated last week.
Pepperell junior Matthew Waddell was second in the Region in yards with 1,189 yards as they were the only two signal-callers in the Region to surpass the 1,000-yard mark.
Fannin County quarterback Seth Reece, who also played a few other positions, was third with 595 yards and just ahead of Wilson. Reece completed just 69 passes but 12 of those were taken in for touchdowns, giving him the Region lead in that category.
Gray led GC in rushing with 345 in nine games, but he scored six times on just under 80 carries. In all, Gray had two more touchdown catches and his eight scores and 48 points put him among the Region leaders in those two areas.
Gray averaged over four yards per carry and McGinnis, De'Andre McIntosh, sophomore Braxton Carnes each had five yards a tote, but in the Wing-T offense, the ball was spread around pretty good and nobody really carried it that much more than anyone else.
Pepperell sophomore running back D.J. Rogers, who is considered one of the top running backs in the country in the Class of 2024, led the league in rushing with 1,335 yards and scoring with 22 touchdowns, including 20 on the ground.
Fannin's Reece was second in the Region with 1,158 yards and they were only players in the league going over 1,000 yards. Two other players went over 900 and two more went over 700 in their 10 games.
Wilson was in the top 10 in total yardage rushing and passing and Gray was right behind him. McGinnis was just behind both of them in that category.
Defensively, junior cornerback Blake Broome tied three others for third place in the Region in interceptions with two. Chattooga sophomore Nic Lester led the league with four and a player from Fannin County had three for second in the Region.
Senior linebacker Isaac Campuzano was the team's leading tackler with over 50 rundowns this past fall.
Junior free safety Skylar Hill and senior outside linebacker Ryan Shaw were tied for second in tackles with each making 45.
Broome was third on the Warriors in rundowns with 34 and Gray was one behind him with 33 on the year.
Sophomore linebacker Braxton Carnes had 30 on the year and McGinnis was just behind him with 29 in nine games.
Shaw and Campuzano and Gray also had two sacks.
Gray led the Warriors in tackle for loss with three while Campuzano, Shaw, and Hill each had two this year.