After playing four games the first five weeks of the high school soccer season, the state-ranked Gordon Central boys played three games last week in four days.
And that type of schedule took its toll, with the team no longer unbeaten after winning two of those three games.
They began things last Monday with a 10-0 one-sided win over Fannin County in a victory that came much easier than expected. Then they played a hastily-rescheduled matchup against Coosa on Wednesday and the Eagles, just like head coach Jeff Wiley had said beforehand, proved to be tough with the Warriors taking a 1-0 decision in a hardfought match.
Then on Thursday, playing for the third time in about 72 hours, they fell behind 4-1 to Northwest Whitfield and suffered a 4-2 loss to the Bruins to bring their thoughts of an unbeaten season to an end.
"It was just one of those weeks where things kind of get a little crazy and I think that's kind of what happened (last week)," Wiley said. "We had the rescheduled game, which we really had to take when we could reschedule it because we weren't sure we were going to be able to find the refs we needed to work it.
"And we scheduled Northwest because we wanted to see some good competition at this point in the season. And we're going to make up our match with Adairsville that was rained out, so there were just a lot of factors that went into how last week went down. But it was definitely crazy that we were going so long between matches and then all of a sudden, we're playing three really-intense matches, two of them in the region, in just a matter of a few days."
The first win of the week was a 10-nil silencing of Fannin County that Wiley said he did not see coming.
"I was 100 percent surprised that we won the game we did because they played us so tough last year both games," he said. "We beat them 4-nil and 2-nil last year at their place and they are like us in that they have a lot of good players coming back, so I was expecting another one of those tough games, but the kids came out and got after it early and often like we talk about and it turned into one of those games where we're using the subs in the second half."
The Warriors jumped out to a 7-0 halftime lead and would add three more goals in the second half.
But on Wednesday, they got all they wanted from Coosa, who Wiley said is the real deal just like they were last year.
Forward Brian Rico made a corner kick in the 17th minute for the game's only score. And after that, the Warrior defense took over, stopping every Coosa threat the rest of the way.
"It was a close game all the way, no question," Wiley said. "We split with them last year, so our kids know that they are our toughest competitor in the region and they also know this team can beat us. But we played very good defense. Armando was excellent when he was challenged and we just get that second goal. And that says something about how well they defend because I have kids who can bury the ball in the net."
And one night later in Whitfield County, they gave up four goals in the first half and lost for the first time this year.
"You could really see the fatigue in our legs," Wiley said. "And I think we were a little flat emotionally. The win over Coosa was a close one and it was the type of game that it can take you a couple of days to kind of recover from, but we didn't have that option because we were back playing a good Northwest team Thursday.
"But I think this little stretch will make us a better team in the long run here because we saw some good competition this week. And even though we lost a game, it was good to really be challenged like we were (last) week. You don't really see how your team can handle a challenge when they're not really being challenged, but Coosa and Northwest, obviously, gave us everything we wanted in those games and I think that was good for us."
Senior striker Zeke Prada had Gordon Central's first goal, scoring in the first half as the Bruins took a 4-1 halftime lead. Senior midfielder Charlie Garcia had the Warriors' second goal for the only score in the final 40 minutes of play.
The Warriors are now 6-1 on the year and alone in first place in Region 7-2A with a 4-0 mark.