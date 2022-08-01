061822_TCT_GCgridCamp2.jpg

The Gordon Central High School football team, seen here in its spring game against Ridgeland, is holding its only 2022 preseason scrimmage Friday night when they go to Coahulla Creek. The workout was originally scheduled for Friday, Aug. 12, but was moved up to this Friday.

 Barbara Hall

Suddenly, there is an urgency to the Gordon Central High School football season.

Just last week, it appeared the young Warriors had some time to get things down and get things right with their one and only scrimmage set for next Friday, August 12 at Coahulla Creek.

