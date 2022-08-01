Suddenly, there is an urgency to the Gordon Central High School football season.
Just last week, it appeared the young Warriors had some time to get things down and get things right with their one and only scrimmage set for next Friday, August 12 at Coahulla Creek.
But with that “game” now moved to this Friday night, the blue-and-silver are stepping up the pace of their workouts with their first competition of the 2022 campaign now just a couple of days away instead of a week and a couple of days away.
For the Warriors, who are looking to put things together after going winless in 2021, they are hoping the scrimmage with the Colts is that first step towards being a successful program that no one wants to face on Friday nights in the fall.
They have changed some things up this year with new coaches like offensive coordinator Tony Plott and defensive coordinator Billy Blizzard. They plan on using more of a multiple offense where they do a lot of different things and it is the same way on defense.
Last year, the Warriors ran the Wing-T offense and really struggled with it at times, but this year with a new younger and eager offensive line, they are hoping they can punch the ticket it takes to move the football consistently.
It also means who knows exactly how they’ll look when they line up to snap the football. Teams generally fall under two types on offense — they line up in 40 or 50 different formations and run basically the same four or five plays. Or they line up in four or five formations and run 40 or 50 different plays.
In early-season discussions with head coach T.J. Hamilton, it seems the Warriors will try this season to be maybe a little bit of both. And if they can find a way to be able to move the ball on the ground and in the air, with the occasional big play mixed it, it seems they will be on their way to having the offensive firepower needed to give them a chance on game days.
“We want to have an attacking, aggressive offense and that’s what we’re trying to do by bringing in Coach Plott,” Hamilton said a couple of weeks ago. “It takes time anytime you’re doing something different and we’ve got a lot of young players on our team, but I think the kids are picking up what we’re doing real fast and we’ve been pleased with it so far.”
Defensively, they want to be the same way. They want to be aggressive. They want to attack. They want to be hard-hitting. And they want to be totally disruptive.
They weren’t enough of those things last year and Coach Hamilton and his staff know it and are taking all the measures they can to correct it going last year.
One area they are starting over again in appears to be the trenches as they don’t and won’t have a lot of experience up front on either side of the ball going into this year.
And they will be smaller. But that will be fine if they’re quicker too because before you can bring down the target, you’ve got to be able to get too it. And the Warriors this fall not only one to get too it, but they also want to bring a lot of people to greet every ballcarrier and quarterback they face.
While Gordon Central is looking for success as quickly as they can find it, Coahulla Creek enters its only scrimmage of the year looking to break through on the success of last year.
The Colts were 4-6 last year on the season and 3-5 in Region 6-3A (which they are members of this school year and next) and ended last year by being dismantled, 48-16, by Sonoraville.
But those four wins were the most in history of their now 10-year-old program and they are hoping this fall to get to at least the .500 mark, if not better. And they are certainly hoping they can make some noise in the large Region 6-3A, which still contains nine schools.
So it will be two teams looking to start looking to find some good times ahead squaring off this Friday night when Gordon Central scrimmages at Coahulla Creek.
The kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.