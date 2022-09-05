Big first quarter lifts Coosa past GC

Coosa’s Harrison East (5) sets his sights on Gordon Central’s Peyton Wilson during Friday’s game. The Warriors will finish up the non-Region portion of its schedule this week when they are at Trion.

 Shawn Parr

After playing two consecutive weeks at home, the Gordon Central High School football team is back on the bus this Friday night with a trip to undefeated Trion.

This week’s encounter against the 2-0 Bulldogs is also Gordon Central’s final non-Region contest before they are off for a week and then commence with their Region 7-2A schedule Friday, Sept. 23 back at Ratner Stadium against defending league champion Fannin County.

