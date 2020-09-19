The Gordon Central Warriors hosted the Southeast Whitfield Raiders on Friday night in what turned out to be a wild game filled with a lot of big moments, but ultimately, the Warriors earned their first victory of the season 31-20.
The biggest moment of the game came early in the fourth quarter. Because of an unexpected game time decision, Sean Gray had started the game over Tre Williams at quarterback. Gray played a good game, but after Southeast scored a touchdown to take a 20-17 lead late in the third and the Warriors had turned it over on their last offensive possession, Gordon Central head coach T.J. Hamilton felt like he needed a spark.
“I asked him (Tre Williams), ‘Are you ready?’ and he said ‘Let’s go get it.’ He was the spark we needed in that moment,” Hamilton said. “Just his presence out there really changed the landscape of everything. He was itching to get out there. I was holding him and holding him as much as I could. We needed that in that moment, and that’s what he brings to us.”
And Williams certainly was that spark. Williams led a masterful five-play drive that was capped off by a five-yard touchdown run by Jordan Boone with 7:27 left in the fourth to put the Warriors back on top 24-20. The Gordon Central defense came up with a huge play on the very next drive, as Brison McGinnis jumped the route, picked off a pass from Southeast quarterback Ethan Hill and returned it nearly 40 yards for a touchdown to put Gordon Central up 31-20.
“In that moment, when he jumped it, they had been throwing that hitch on us all night,” Hamilton said. “He read it, and it hit him right in the hands. He made sure to tuck that thing away. It was pretty good.”
Southeast Whitfield elected to receive the opening kickoff to start the game, and they marched down the field and scored via a 13-yard touchdown run by Southeast running back Anthony Ramirez. Gordon Central answered in less than a minute as Warriors’ running back Jordan Boone took a handoff, burst through the hole and sprinted 56 yards for a touchdown with 8:25 left in the first. Boone had another big night on the ground, rushing for 183 yards and scoring two touchdowns.
Gordon Central added a 37-yard field goal late in the first, and the Warriors’ D’Andre McIntosh took a counter, ran behind Warrior blockers and sprinted for a 67-yard touchdown halfway through the second quarter. Later, with no time left on the clock, Southeast’s Hill threw up a pass to Lofton, who hauled in the 27-yard touchdown pass in the end zone to make it a 17-12 game at the half.
Southeast scored a touchdown late in the third quarter before the aforementioned crucial Williams-led drive and the pick six by McGinnis. The Gordon Central defense also made a huge goal-line stand at the end of the game to completely erase any hope the Raiders had of a miracle.
Hamilton was happy with the 31-20 win and looks forward to resting his team up with a bye week before the Warriors (1-2) host Gordon Lee on Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m.