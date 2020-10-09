The Gordon Central Warriors were beat black and blue in Blue Ridge on Friday night after a trip to take on the Fannin County Rebels ended with a 57-6 loss.
The Warriors not only failed to slow down the Rebel offense but also sabotaged their own chances by turning the ball over four times (two fumbles, two interceptions) on the opponent's half of the field.
The Rebel offense set the tone on their first play of the game with an 55-yard touchdown pass from Luke Holloway to Jalen Ingram. Then their defense forced a quick three-and-out from Gordon Central before their special teams blocked the Warrior punt and returned the loose ball for another touchdown. With the extra points tacked on, Fannin County was up 14-0.
Gordon Central went three and out on their next possession, and then Fannin put together a steady drive that ended with a nine-yard touchdown run from Carter Mann.
The Warriors' third possession saw the team record three first downs while driving downfield before a bobbled pitch from Tre Williams hit the turf and was scooped up by the Rebels. Gordon Central defender Brock Shellhouse recorded a big sack on Fannin's following possession, but then Holloway connected with Andre Bivens for a 56-yard touchdown. A successful extra point pushed the score to 28-0.
On their next two possessions Fannin added two more scores with a pair of 35-yard touchdown passes to Cohutta Hyde, knocking the score up to 42-0.
Then Bivens, playing on the defensive side of the ball, picked off a Gordon Central pass and returned it to the Warriors' five-yard-line. Their offense pounded in the final score of the half one play later and set the score at 49-0.
Gordon Central's Brison McGinnis had a big play on the Warriors' following possession, and a Sean Gray run set the team up in the red zone, but then the Rebels nabbed another interception, this time on their own 10-yard line, ending the drive before running out the clock.
The third quarter brought a running clock and a slew of back up players for Fannin County. And while Gordon Central was the only team to run an offensive play in the third quarter, the Rebels still scored eight points after returning a fumble for a touchdown and converting a two-point conversion to make the score 57-0.
Warriors running back Jordan Boone tacked on the only Gordon Central points of the night on the first play in the fourth quarter, but a missed extra point left the final score of 57-6.
The Fannin County back-ups managed a couple of first downs, including a converted fourth down attempt, before fumbling the ball to Gordon Central. The Warriors then completed one big pass before taking a last-second shot in the end zone that fell incomplete.
Gordon Central (1-4) are off next week. They'll host the Pepperell Dragons on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.