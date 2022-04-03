By Mike Tenney
The Gordon Central High School soccer team is currently enjoying some rest and relaxation.
The club had just one scheduled appointment this week during its annual spring break -- a road game Tuesday night at Calhoun in a game both teams scheduled because they had so many games rained out or missed because of a lack of referees.
But even that contest was in Jeopardy because of the heavy rain forecast mid-week across the state. And apparently that game between the neighboring schools is a one-shot deal.
"If we don't play that game on Tuesday, then we will not play that game, " said Gordon Central head coach Matt Wiley. " I originally left this week open in case we needed to make up any region games and even through the rainouts and the refs situation, we were able to get those games in so if we're unable to play, then we will not reschedule that game because that would be too close to the playoffs. I also have some guys that are injured right now that I want to get rested and healed up for the playoffs. So if we are able to play that game on Tuesday, then we'll be there. But if we're not, then we'll use this week to rest and relaxing start to work on Monday, when school resumes, getting ready for the playoffs."
Going into last week, when they won three of their league games, all Wiley wanted for his team was a Region 7-2A championship and it was mission accomplished on that Thursday night when they were able to defeat a pesky Coosa team 4-1 in penalty kicks to finish the Region 10-0.
" I'm really proud of the boys," Wiley said. "We feel really good about winning the region championship. That was definitely our first goal this season, was to win that region championship and get that number one seed going into the playoffs and we feel very good about being able to do it
"We play in very strong region. Coosa is an outstanding team. They're very well-coached and they gave us all we wanted last week and more when we played them. And they gave us everything we wanted the first time we played them. And I definitely think they're a team that could make a strong run in the playoffs.
"But Model played us very tough. We beat Dade County 10 to nothing the first time we played them but Monday night they were much tougher. They did a very good job against us in holding us to four goals and I would think his kids feel pretty good about that. So we're very excited about winning the region championship and and it makes it even more satisfying to know that we won it in a very strong region."
They played three matches in four days or a span of about 96 hours and Wiley said it was as tough as it sounds.
"It was grueling. I know I was exhausted," Wiley said. "But to play back-to-back and then have one day and then to have to go to Coosa, the kids just did a great job. And we had one of our top defenseman that was injured before the game against Coosa. He tried to play, but he has a hamstring problem and he said coach, 'I just can't go', so we had to kind of figure that out on the fly, but the kids did a battled through and we were able to get, what I think, are three very good wins. "
They began the week with a 4-0 victory over Dade County at Ratner Stadium and then remained at home on Tuesday and knocked off Pepperell, 5-1. Then they went to Coosa Thursday night and tied the Eagles 2-2, before outscoring them 4-1 in the PK's to win the Region crown.
In the win over Coosa, the teams were tied at halftime, 2-2, and the second half was a battle with both keepers not allowing a goal.
"Our guy Armando (Sanchez) was sensational," Wiley said. "Coosa was really working hard to push through for 80 minutes, but he kept coming up big with his saves. It was a tough second half for both teams because I know each team thought they were going to score and get one in, but Armando just would not let that happen. And it really just completed a great week for him because he didn't give up anything against Dade County or Pepperell either. Pepperell scored their one goal late after we had all our substitutions in."
Allan Garcia, Richard Barrios, Brayan Rico, and Charley Garcia, who had both of Gordon Central goals in regulation, had the Warriors four goals on the penalty kicks.
"I felt really good about our chances going into the penalty kicks," Wiley said. "I had my first seven shooters lined up and I feel really good about those guys. Every one of them is very capable of stepping up and putting the ball in the back of the neck but Armando was absolutely brilliant in the PK's.
"He made a couple of amazing stops and on one of the shots, he left his line too soon and was called for it. So we actually had to make two saves against that one kid because they retried the PK and Armando got the save. But between Armando and goal and the guys that we have lined up that can take the PK's, I always liked our chances when we get in that situation."
The Warriors are 12-1 on the year.