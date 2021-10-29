Dade County scored touchdowns on four of its first six possessions Friday night to ruin Gordon Central's homecoming festivities, defeating the Warriors, 62-0, in a AA Region 7 contest at waterlogged Ratner Stadium.
With the rain coming down on-and-off the entire game, the Wolverines got their ground attack working early, scoring four first-half touchdowns to clinch a playoff berth in the upcoming AA postseason, which begins next week.
The victory also lifted Dade County to 4-1 in the Region and kept them a game behind first-place and unbeaten Fannin County and those two teams will meet Friday night in Blue Ridge for the Region championship with the winner having the top seed out of the league going into Week 11.
Fannin County went to 5-0 in the Region Friday night with a win over Coosa.
The Warriors looked like they were going to strike first in the game after they forced a turnover. But they were unable to capitalize and from there, the visitors got on a roll.
Dade took the opening kickoff to the 33-yard-line and needed just two plays to move inside the GC 10.
But on their third offensive play of the night, the Wolverines threw an interception in the end zone and for a minute, it looked like GC defensive back Brison McGinnis make take it back more than 100 yards for the touchdown.
He caught it and it appeared he had nothing but green field turf in front of him, but after starting down the sideline on a dead sprint, a DC defender came from the other side of the field to make a tackle from behind and set GC up at its own 34.
Three plays later, they had to punt and then they forced a Wolverine punt, taking over at own 30. Again they were unable to move the ball and had to kick it away, pinning the Wolverines back to their own 15.
But on the second down, the visitors had a 75-yard run and two plays later, senior running back Cayden Cooper ran it into the end zone from 11 yards out, giving Dade County a 7-0 lead with 4:20 remaining in the first stanza.
GC moved inside the DC 35 with the ensuing ownership, but turned it over after a fourth down pass was incomplete.
Setting up at their own 32, the Wolverines used two long runs and then a Gordon Central facemask penalty to move inside the Warrior 20. Eventually, the Warriors got them into a fourth down at the 11, but the visitors scored on an 11-yard touchdown to go up, 13-0 one minute into the second period.
They would add two more touchdowns on the ground in the final four minutes to give themselves some breathing room with a 27-0 lead at the break.
The Wolverines then piled on, scoring 28 points in the third quarter as the game became one with a running clock.
Dade is now 7-2 on the year and looking for a Region title or co-championship this Friday night.
Gordon Central will end the season on the road Friday night on the road at Model.