Warriors end year by beating Darlington

The Ashworth Warrior football team completed its season Tuesday on a high note, defeating the Darlington Tigers 26-13.
The Warrior defense continued to play sound football. forcing a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Chapel Parr on Darlington's first possession of the game.
In the second quarter, the Warriors struck first as running back Chapel Parr took a handoff into the end zone from 9 yards out. The extra point attempt was no good, making the score 6-0.
The Tigers took advantage of some miscommunication from the defense and scored on a long touchdown run. Their extra point was good, giving the Tigers a slight 7-6 lead going into halftime.
On the first possession of the second half, the Warriors found the end zone again, with wide receiver Juan Rodriguez taking a handoff on a sweep and flying to the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown run.
The Warriors went for two, but it was unsuccessful making the score 12-7 in favor of Ashworth.
After forcing a Darlington punt, the Warriors scored again on a big 22-yard touchdown run by running back Mason Mays. Ashworth went for a 2-point conversion, and it was successful as running back Chapel Parr scored from 3 yards out, making the score 20-7 Ashworth.
At the end of the 3rd quarter, Darlington responded by scoring on another long touchdown run after escaping several missed tackles by the Warriors.
Their extra point kick was no good, leaving the Warriors ahead 20-13.
The final score of the night came late in the 4th quarter, when wide receiver Juan Rodriguez once again took a handoff on a sweep play and flew down the left sideline, leaving the Tigers in the dust for a 73-yard touchdown run.
The extra point kick was no good, leaving the final score of 26-13.
The Warriors, led by head coach Blake Hilley, finish the season at 3-3.