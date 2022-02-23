To the outsider looking in, it might appear the high school soccer season is dragging along for state-ranked Gordon Central High School.
The season started five weeks ago and the scorecard reads like this: Gordon Central three, Mother Nature two. As in they've played three times in those five weeks and had two matches rained out. In addition, last week was winter break for Gordon Central so they had no matches.
But Warriors head coach Jeff Wiley doesn't see it that way.
"We're kind of used to all these long stretches between games," he said. "We kind of have to go through this every year as far as having matches rained out so we've dealt with this before and I have a veteran team. These guys have all dealt with it before, so they know how to stay prepared so when we do have stretches like this where we don't play for a while, it's not a shock to our systems.
"But we've dealt with this before. In fact, last year, we had a couple of rainouts and I had to squeeze some makeup games in at the end of the season and i didn't want to have to do it again this year in case we had the same weather troubles and such. In fact, I scheduled a few less games this year just in case, we do have to play a few makeup games at the end of the season. But going long stretches between games is something we've dealt with before and I didn't think it would be any different this year and it hasn't."
The Warriors did play one time last week and they rolled in that one game, hammering Dade County 10-0 in a game that saw the second half reduced to just 20 minutes due to the mercy rule.
Six different players scored for the Warriors, who took a 7-0 lead at halftime and then scored three more goals in the shortened second period when all the reserves were in the game.
"And the sad thing is we didn't even get to play an entire there because the second half was cut in half from 40 minutes to 20," Wiley said. "But the kids played well. It had been a while since we played, so they were ready to go. And it was Dade's opener and we just got it going early and kept it going the entire match. Even the guys that went in in the second half, they stayed aggressive."
They will end a two-week layoff between games -- their second one this winter -- when they host Fannin County Monday night at Ratner Stadium. If things go as scheduled and the weather cooperates, it will also be their home opener.
"Fannin County has a very strong team," Wiley said. "So we expect a very tough match and we'll have to be ready to play. And we're certainly hoping that we can play that match because we would really like to play a home game and I know our fans have been waiting for us to play at home. Plus, it's a big game because it's another Region match.
"And in our Region, Coosa, Pepperell, Model and Fannin County are all very good and Fannin County is very well-coached besides having good athletes, so we feel like the level of competition that we're facing to about to go way up. But the great thing about my guys is the way they respond in those situations, so I think we're all excited to hopefully, get back on the field and do what we love to do."
The Warriors are also presently the number two-ranked 2A soccer program in the state, according to the latest GHSA rankings. They are behind Pace Academy, which is the defending 2A state champions and the team that knocked them off last April in the Final Four of the GHSA state tournament.
Wiley said he's grateful for the recognition for his players but they don't want to draw any attention to themselves.
"We're excited about it and I think it's great that the voters recognize the hard work the kids out here are putting it, but for me, I'd rather be ranked out of 100 teams, maybe 99th, because I would much rather to fly below the radar. That's just the way that I am.
"But for my players to be recognized for the good things they're doing, that part of being ranked, especially that high, is very nice. And I think the kids deserve all the high praise that comes their way because they are doing a great job and it's nice that people notice what they're accomplishing."