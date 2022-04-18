The Gordon Central High School track and field team continued getting ready for its upcoming Region 7-2A meet last week by winning another quadrangular event at Ratner Stadium.
The boys, on the strength of several individual first places, won with 116 points and league rival Model came in second with 104 points. Coosa, another region mate, and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe were the other teams in the competition.
Altogether, the Warriors finished their first meet in April with six individual first places and three more wins in the relay races.
Junior Marquavious Yopp was the only Warrior to win two events, coming in first in the long jump and in the 100-meter dash.
Yopp won the long jump with the only distance beyond 20 feet (20-03.5) in an event in which the home team had five of the first six places. A Model jumper was the runner-up (19-06) with Camden Miles was third (18-04) to lead the way with D'Andre McIntosh fourth, Christopher Gonzales, fifth, Jacob Lopez sixth, and Bryce Dress was seventh.
Yopp also won the 100-meter dash (11.26) in a close finish that had the first six places coming in at 11.90 seconds and under.
The Warriors actually two of the fastest four sprinters in the race with Aiddyn Bennett fourth overall (11.64).
Gordon Central's other firsts came in the discus, pole vault, 110-meter hurdles, and 800-meter run.
Matthew Burdette won the discus in another event the hosts did very well in, placing first, third, fourth and sixth. After Burdette's winning throw (108-03), Cade Hendrix was third (99-02) and Tyler Hedges was fourth (86-05). Jim Traylor also competed in the discus.
Ashton Henson won the pole vault (9-06) by a foot over two Model vaulters with the Blue Devils second (8-06) and third (7-06). Gordon Central vaulter Hayden Autry also went 7-06, but was fourth in the final results.
Junior Leo Heath was first in the 110-meter hurdles race (18.76), finishing in front of another pair of Model runners, who were less than a second behind. Heath had the only time under 19 seconds as second place was 19 seconds flat and third place was a 19.54.
Junior Jose Lara beat a couple of Region 7-2A runners from Model and Coosa to win the 800-meter run (2:17.21) by over six seconds. The Warriors had five runners in the half-mile with Mario Martinez, Yostin Reyes, Owen Lowrance, and Ashton Henson also competing.
The Gordon Central boys also won three of the four relay races.
The Warriors won the 4-x-400 relay (3:54.09) by a full 65 seconds over the Model A team, which ran a time over five minutes.
The blue-and-silver won the 4-x-200 relay (1:40.57) ahead of two teams from Model. The Blue Devil A team was second (1:44.57) and the Model B team third (1:53.40).
The third relay win was the long 4-x-800 with the Warriors crossing the finish line (10:10.15) nearly a full two minutes ahead of the secnd place Model A team (12:05.12).
In the 4-x-100 relay, the Warriors were second (46.34) but less than a second off the time set by winning Model (45.43).
Gordon Central also had three individual second places.
Bennett was the runner-up in the triple jump (36-03) as Gordon Central went 2-3 in that event with Gavin Holmes placing third (33-11). A jump of 39-02.5 from a Model athlete won it.
The Warriors had three of the top five finishes in the shot put. Hendrix was second (42-04) and Burdette was third (35-05) with a Model heave of 44-06 taking the gold medal. Hedges was fifth in the field.
Wilson Hamsley was second in the 3,200-meter race for the Warriors with a 14:46.25.
The Warriors had three more individual third places, with two of those coming in the 300-meter hurdles where Hedges and Heath finished in a tie with exact times of 52.70.
And Gordon Central went 3-4 in the 200-meter run with Brennon Chamblee third (25.07) and teammate Jacob Lopez was fourth (25.93) with the final time below 26 seconds.