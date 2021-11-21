The Wrestling Warriors hosted a quad match Friday November 19th.

The Warriors had a decently successful night defeating Red Bud 60-33, Mt.Zion-Carrollton 78-24 and Carrollton 70-30.

Browning Marlowe, Chapel Parr, Juan Rodriguez, Yair Martinez, Andon Bailey, Landon Timms and Cooper Pass all went undefeated during the night.

Nate Swims, Landin Siburkis, Colton Banks, Vance Siburkis and Brayden Timms went 2-1. Toby Taylor and Ethan Newberry also had varsity wins.

There were also many JV matches that were won by the Warriors during the quad match.

The team will be in competition again Thursday December 2nd at Gordon Central High School, wrestling starts at 4:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you