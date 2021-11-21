WRESTLING|Ashworth Middle School Warriors defeat 3 teams at quad meet Ashworth Middle School Nov 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Wrestling Warriors hosted a quad match Friday November 19th.The Warriors had a decently successful night defeating Red Bud 60-33, Mt.Zion-Carrollton 78-24 and Carrollton 70-30.Browning Marlowe, Chapel Parr, Juan Rodriguez, Yair Martinez, Andon Bailey, Landon Timms and Cooper Pass all went undefeated during the night.Nate Swims, Landin Siburkis, Colton Banks, Vance Siburkis and Brayden Timms went 2-1. Toby Taylor and Ethan Newberry also had varsity wins.There were also many JV matches that were won by the Warriors during the quad match.The team will be in competition again Thursday December 2nd at Gordon Central High School, wrestling starts at 4:30 p.m. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now SHS alum selected for Georgia Tech homecoming court Jackets score late to hold off Ware County Arrest records from the Nov. 17, 2021 edition of the Calhoun Times Calhoun will Way-cross Georgia for the next round Christmas events kick off this weekend Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.