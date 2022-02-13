The Gordon Central High School soccer team has played three matches so far this winter.
And they have yet to be challenged, having outscored the opposition, 20-2, in those three wins. And that third win last week was the biggest of the season yet, coming in the form of an 8-1 decision over Pepperell in the Warriors 2A Region 7 opener in Lindale.
Going into the game, Gordon Central head coach Matt Wiley was expecting an intense nail-biter, but behind not one, but two guys scoring three goals apiece, the Warriors were never really in any jeopardy.
He said he expected a much tighter contest.
"I was surprised that we won the way we did," he said. "I know the last couple of years, Pepperell has played us tough and they're a good team. But we played a very good game. We got into a good offensive rhythm early and were able to get ourselves a lot of good shots.
"Defensively, we weren't too happy that we gave up the goal after we got up 6-nil, but we were able to counter that with a couple of more goals. But they're a good team. We just played a very good match."
For the second time this year, senior midfielder Charlie Garcia had the hat trick in a game, scoring three times against the Dragons and he now has six goals in the team's last two games.
Senior striker Zeke Prada also had three goals in the game with midfielder Richard Barrios and striker Bryan Rico scoring the other two goals.
"We've got a lot of natural ability and we're fortunate to have a lot of guys who can finish (shots)," Wiley said. "If a team looks at us and thinks we've got to try and take away this guy, I think teams look at us and feel like they've got to stop Charlie, but we've got others who can make shots. Like Zeke coming out and getting the hat trick against Pepperell. I really think we've got a few guys who are capable of doing that this year.
"Now stopping Charlie is easier said than done, but I think teams look at us and know they've got to try and at least slow him down. And he didn't score in that first game, but I know what he's done in our last two games with the six goals, so to have that guy that you know can score at any time and to know you have a few of them, it's a great feeling."