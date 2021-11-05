ROME — The Model Blue Devils didn’t have the kind of season they wanted coming off of two straight state playoff appearances, but they finished the year in style on Friday night with a 62-0 romp over visiting Gordon Central.
The Blue Devils finished the season at 3-7 overall and 2-4 in Region 7-AA, while the Warriors finished a winless campaign at 0-10 and 0-6.
On senior night at Woodard-Tuggle Stadium, Model had five explosive scoring plays of 40 yards or more, and a lot of the Blue Devil seniors — playing the last game of their careers — made some of those big plays, making their final game in a Model uniform a memorable one.
A heartbreaking six-point loss on the road at Pepperell two weeks ago cost Model a shot at a state playoff berth, but with an off week to prepare for the season finale, Hunnicutt said the team took care of business like the coaching staff expected.
The Blue Devils came out of the chute at full-speed, scoring on the second play of the game. Senior Sean Montgomery took a handoff, shot through the middle, and sprinted 63 yards for a touchdown. Daniel Veillon’s extra point made it 7-0 just 57 seconds into the game.
Model’s defense forced a three-and-out, and the Blue Devils took just three plays to score again when senior quarterback Landon Cantrell went around left end for a 44-yard touchdown run. Veillon’s PAT made it 14-0.
After another three-and-out, Model took over in Warrior territory, and in just three snaps, the Blue Devils made it 21-0 on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Cantrell to Daniel Jolly.
On the first play of the second quarter, fullback Joey Samples rumbled into the end zone from 42 yards out to make it 28-0. On the Blue Devils next drive, they covered 65 yards in just three plays, capping it off with a 20-yard TD run by Montgomery.
With just under two minutes before halftime, Model scrimmaged from its own 12 yard line. Cantrell threw a strike down the middle of the field that Jolly caught at the 50 and sprinted away from three Gordon Central defenders to complete an 88-yard touchdown pass, Model’s longest play of the season. That gave the Blue Devils a commanding 42-0 halftime lead.
The defense got into the scoring column in the second half, when senior Anthone Williams made an acrobatic interception at the 42 and rumbled to the end zone from 58 yards out to make it 48-0. Tailback Jermaine Campbell had a 5-yard scoring run to make it 55-0, and quarterback Dillon Silver capped off the night with a 5-yard TD run. Kevin Espinoza kicked the PAT to finish off the scoring and sending Model into the off-season with some positive momentum.
“This was a fun night, and we thought we could have some success if we executed well,” Hunnicutt said. “We talked with the guys that you’ll always remember your last game. Now we’ve got to make some strides in the weight room and in the classroom and get better for next year.”