The Gordon Central High School soccer team is off to a great start.
Looking for a second consecutive trip to the GHSA 2A Final Four state playoffs in late April, the Warriors took their first steps towards that goal last week with a pair of opening victories.
They began the 2022 campaign last Tuesday evening with a 4-1 road victory over Dawson County and then on Thursday night, they scored four goals in each half for an 8-0 laugher over Christian Heritage in Dalton.
"It was a good week for us," Gordon Central head coach Matt Wiley. "We had a lot of different guys that really stepped up and played well. I thought we got off to a slow start in that first game, but I am sure there were some first-game jitters and things like that and once we got them out of the way, I thought we played well.
"Against Christian Heritage, they were a team we beat 2-0 last year, so I was kind of surprised that we were able to win the way we did, but we had a lot of kids play well. We had a few different guys score our goals and defensively, we used a few new people, but still got the shutout, so it was a very good win for us. So it feels good to win these first couple of games, but we've still got a lot of work to do and we've still got a lot of things we've got to clean, so we'll get back to work this week on shoring some things up."
In the win over Dawson County, the Warriors first scored and took a 3-0 lead before the home team scored their only goal. The visitors would then add one more to finish the scoring.
Nemo Morales scored the first goal and striker Zeke Prada had the team's second in the game. Richard Barrios would then add more goals in the win.
"We didn't know a whole lot about Dawson County because we haven't played them in the past, so we were really trying to focus in on what they were doing early in the game, so we could counter it, but the kids did a great job of getting us the lead and then adding to it," Wiley said. "And our top three scorers did not have a goal in that game, so we had some other guys step it up. Richard with two goals in one game, that is nice to see. I had been wondering if we ran into a team that was able to take away our top two scorers, where would the goals come from and I think I had some kids answer that question. You can never have enough kids who can put the ball in the back of the net. So it was good to get that first (win) and get it out of the way."
Then Thursday night, they showed the type of firepower they have overall with four different players scoring and three of them, producing more than one goal.
Barrios finished with two goals while Juan Vincente, who came in at striker and did well, according, to the coach had two more while newcomer Jefferson Avila had another. But it was senior Charlie Garcia coming up with the hat trick for three scores that paced the team.
"I think it was just a matter of time for Charlie after he didn't score in that first game," Wiley said. "But I wasn't worried about him. He knows how to play the game. He possesses well. He is unselfish. He's just a total leader and he was sharp against Christian Heritage."
Vincente got some playing time in place of Prada and he too, got the coach's attention.
"Juan did a nice job for us," Wiley said. "We're looking for production out of our striker position and so Juan stepping up like he did, just gives us another player we that we know can help us. But we had a lot of guys step up for us against Christian Heritage and that was very encouraging."
Goalie Armando Sanchez also made three outstanding saves to preserve the shutout. Wiley said because of the team's defensive shutout, he wasn't under seige all night, but there were a couple of instances where Christian Heritage started peppering him with shots, but he handled them all.
"There were a couple of times they were able to get a number of opportunities against us, but Armando had another great night," Wiley said. "We were controlling the ball, but a couple of times late in the second half, they were able to get a couple of chances, but we were able to play through it. We had one or two new kids back there on defense, and it showed with some of the things that Christian Heritage was able to do, so we'll get back to work on trying to correct those things. But they didn't score and that's always the bottom line."
The team is unbeaten and has 12 goals in two wins, but Wiley said they have high expectations and the season is young, so they aren't even a remotely finished production.
"Oh we're not where we need to be right now," he said. "We've still got a lot of work to do and a lot of thing we need to work on and get better at. It does feel good to be 2-0, but we have goals we've set for ourselves and some goals we want to achieve as a team, and we're only one week in, so we've got to keep working.
"We've got to keep having good workouts. We've got to continue to work on our conditioning. We've got to keep working on our fundamentals. We've got a lot of areas we just have to keep improving on to be the type of team I think we all feel like we can have, so we're excited about winning these first two games, but there's a long way to go."
The team has one game this week and that is Thursday night at Adairsville before they open 2A Region 7 play a week from Tuesday at Pepperell.
"That's always our top priority...winning the Region," Wiley said. "There's a lot of great competition in Northwest Georgia and we play in a Region in this part of the state, so winning the Region shows how good your team. Three of the state champions from last year -- Dalton, Coahulla Creek, and Southwest (Whitfield) -- are from Northwest Georgia, so if you can win your Region, which is what we want to do again, I think it's a great accomplishment for your team and gets you ready to really play anybody in the state."