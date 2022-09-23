Fannin County began defense of its Region 7-2A championship in convincing fashion, taking a 41-0 victory over Gordon Central Friday night in both schools' league opener on Alumni Night at Ratner Stadium.
Using a different variety of big plays, the Rebels scored 24 points in the first period and never looked back after that in rolling to their third straight win.
Most importantly, though the Rebs are now 1-0 in the Region after the first week of league action was played Friday.
They now share first place in the 7-2A with North Murray and Model after both of those teams won Friday evening as well. North Murray defeated Haralson County and Model toppled North Murray.
Rockmart had the first open date of the Region schedule and the Yellow Jackets will kick off the league schedule next Friday night when they host Model.
The visitors were all business from the start, not bringing their band or their cheerleaders, but returning the game's opening kickoff nearly 75 yards to the Warrior 12-yard-line to immediately starting putting the stress on Gordon Central.
They used two short screen passes to get into the end zone and the second one was a 6-yard touchdown toss from quarterback Elijah Weaver to running back Corbin Davenport for the first of his two first-half scores.
Kicker Jack Kantor, who would also had two field goals before half, then hit the extra-point and the Rebels led 7-0 less than a minute into the game.
Despite a nice short catch by Jayden Sibley on its first drive of the night, the Warriors couldn't pick up a first down and had to punt the ball away. Fannin was backed up after the punt on its own 28-yard-line, but on the first play, the Rebels went to the air again and this time Weaver hooked up with senior wide receiver Carson Collis on a 72-yard catch-and-run for the first of his two scores by halftime.
Kantor's PAT made it 14-0 with 8:25 left in the first quarter.
Thanks to a pair of Matthew Hammock runs, the Warriors picked up two first downs on their next drive before giving the ball back to Fannin on a punt at its own 44.
They needed four plays to get their third touchdown of the night, this one on a Collis 38-yard touchdown catch from Weaver, making it 21-0.
The Rebels would add one more score before the quarter ended, recovering a pooch kick on the next kickoff. After running five plays and helped by a Gordon Central facemask call, the visitors ended the first 12 minutes with a 38-yard field goal and a 24-0 margin.
They would add 17 more points in the second period on a 61-yard touchdown pass, a 21-yard pass and a Kantor 24-yard field goal in the final minute.