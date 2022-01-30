Gordon Central has not changed classifications. The Warriors haven't even changed Regions. They are still at the 2A level and play in Region 7.
But the blue-and-silver's 2022 football schedule, which was recently released, certainly looks different than they one they have played the past two years.
First off, they have a home game in August and last year, they didn't play at Ratner Stadium until the first week of October.
Second, they only have one preseason scrimmage this year as opposed to the two they have been holding in the past. And there are no large 5A schools like Woodland on the agenda as the four Pre-Region games are against teams they have been very competitive with in the past.
Only four of the teams they played last year are still on the schedule and one of the reasons for that is quite simply, the Region 7 they now play in is much different than the one they have been playing in.
Four new teams are in it now with Gordon Central, Model, and Fannin County the only holdovers from the past two years. Now Rockmart, Haralson County, and the two Murray County schools -- Murray County and North Murray -- are the other four schools as it was Dade County, Chattooga, Coosa, and Pepperell that were members last year.
But Coosa, which beat the Warriors 7-6 last year after Gordon Central beat them 22-7 in 2020, are now on the non-Region portion of the schedule.
The Warriors will play their scrimmage and then have four non-region games before the first of their two open dates comes in late September. Then they play three Region games and have their second open date before closing the year with three games over the final three weeks.
Gordon Central fans will get their first official look at the team on Friday, August 19 when the Warriors go to Coahulla Creek for their only scrimmage. Last year, Gordon Central had two home scrimmages and then played their first four games on the road before coming back to Calhoun.
They will kickoff the 2022 season on Friday, Aug. 26 with a road trip up Interstate 153 to play Armuchee in the season opener. The Indians were 5-4 last year and got off to a 4-0 start before they lost four of their last five games and finished 1-4 in A Public Region 6.
Two of the four teams that the Indians beat during their impressive first month of the season last year were Coosa and Southeast Whitfield, which are the the Warriors next two opponents this year, but not in that order.
Gordon Central will play its home opener at Ratner on Friday, Aug. 26 when they take on Southeast Whitfield. The Warriors had their best offensive effort of the year in 2021 against the Raiders, scoring 28 points, but they still lost. But they did beat the Raiders in 2020 by a 24-14 score.
They remain at home the next week, Friday, Sept. 2, to play Coosa, which was their closest game of the year. Both Southeast Whitfield and Coosa were 1-9 last year and that one win came against Gordon Central.
The Warriors finish their non-Region schedule on Friday, Sept. 9 when they are back on the road to take on Trion. The Bulldogs, who are a Class A school, had a tremendous year in 2021, going 10-2 and advancing to the second round of the playoffs, before they were eliminated, 23-22, in overtime by Wilcox County.
They played Coosa, Model, and Southeast Whitfield last year and beat them by a combined 125-20 county.
At that point, they will have a week off to get ready for Region play and the schedule will be tough with two teams -- Haralson County and Rockmart -- coming in that were Region champions last year. That means three of the six Region games they play will come against teams that were Region champs in 2021 because Fannin County is in the same district.
The Warriors will play two of those Region winners right off the bat when they open the league slate on Friday, Sept. 23 at Ratner Stadium against Fannin County. The Rebels are the defending 2A Region 7 champions last year, rolling the competition for a 6-0 record and one of those six victories was a 62-0 win over Gordon Central.
Then the Warriors are back on the bus with a trip to Tallapoosa Friday, Sept. 30 to play league newcomer Haralson County, which was the 2A Region 5 winner in 2021 with a perfect 6-0 record.
Haralson County, which also is nicknamed the Rebels, were 10-2 last year and they beat Chattooga 43-7 in the first round of the playoff were before they were eliminated by Macon Northeast.