Some Gordon Central High School football players are putting up good numbers, statistically, in their region with the 2021 regular season winding down.
It has been a challenging year for the Warriors as AA Region 7 has turned into a real beast with a lot of solid teams and outstanding players.
But several Gordon Central players have held their own when it comes to positive production this year as there are still several teams contending for a berth in the playoffs.
Senior running back Sean Gray has been one of the top rushers in the Region as far as average per carry, taking it four yards every time he carries it.
He has carried it just 75 times as the Warriors have used a number of different runners in their Wing-T offense, but has rushed for over 300 yard and been the one runner that a lot of the opposing defenses have focused on trying to shut down.
Senior Brison McGinnis is the team's second leading rusher while sophomore Braxton Carnes is third and senior Dre McIntosh is fourth as that quartet of runners have primarily made the GC ground game go this year.
Combined, they have allowed the Warriors to average almost 100 yards rushing a game as a team.
Gray is also one of the top scorers in AA Region 7 with seven touchdowns or almost one a game. He has ran for five scores and caught two more, giving him seven for 42 points of his points thus far.
Chattooga running back Nic Hester leads the league with 12 touchdowns while Fannin County running back Seth Reece and Pepperell running back D.J. Rogerss each have 11. A Dade County player has 10 and then Gray has seven.
Gray has also been the team's leading receiver this year as that is another area where a lot of Gordon Central players have shown up on the Region's stat sheets.
Gray is in the top 10 in receptions and yards per catch and is hoping to make a few more catches Friday night when the Warriors close the season in Rome against Model.
Sophomore tight end Peyton Chastain, freshman receiver Jayden Sibley, and McIntosh have been the team's other top receivers this year.
Between his running and catching, Gray is tenth in the region in total offense, with 521 yards. FC's Reece, who has played a few different positions and is leading the team to another region title, leads the league with over 1,500 yards in total offense.
Gordon Central junior quarterback Peyton Wilson has 683 yards passing and has thrown three touchdown passes. Dade County junior QB Brody Cooper leads the league with just over 1,000 yards in the air along with eight touchdown throws and just two picks. Dade County is who Gordon Central played Friday night.
Defensively, the Warriors have a number of players who have between 45 and 20 tackles this year and a few of them are underclassmen who should be returning in 2022.
Senior Issac Campuzano leads with team with 44 rundowns and 32 of those have been solo. Senior Ryan Shaw is second and he has made 39 in the team's first eight games.
Junior safety Skylar Hill is third with 36 tackles, including 25 all by himself. Gray is fourth with 29 and Carnes has 27.
Junior Blake Broome is sixth on the team in rundowns while McGinnis is seventh and Chastain is right behind all of them in the number of tackles he has made.
Dade County and Fannin County each had three of the league's Region 10 tacklers as those two teams have allowed the fewest points through the league games so far.
Broome is tied for second place with four other players in the Region in interceptions as Broome has two this year. Wilson has the other pick this season for the Warriors.