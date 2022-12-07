Georgia Democratic Senate candidate U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock celebrates during an election night watch party at the Marriott Marquis on Dec. 6, 2022 in Atlanta. Warnock defeated his Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election.

ATLANTA - Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock narrowly defeated Republican Herschel Walker Tuesday in a closely fought race for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat, giving Democrats a slim two-seat majority in the upper house in Washington.

Warnock was leading Walker 51.1% to 48.8% as of 11:50 p.m. Tuesday night, with 98% of precincts reporting. The Warnock victory in the final contest of the 2022 election cycle gave Democrats 51 seats in the Senate to 49 for Republicans.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation. The Calhoun Times staff contributed to the local information in this report. 

