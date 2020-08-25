During the relative quiet of the pandemic, while the school lay waiting for students, the garden at W.L. Swain Elementary School was keeping a secret, as a sensory garden had sprouted from the dream of a teacher and the hard work of a community volunteer.
A chance meeting one afternoon at the school garden brought Roy Mears and STEAM teacher Nikki Hampton together. Mears is the father-in-law to Tiffany Mears, a first-grade teacher at Swain. When she said her father-in-law wanted to see the garden Hampton was happy to oblige. They headed out and began to talk about her vision for the garden.
Little did Hampton know that Mears was a butterfly expert. When she described her desire to create a way station for Monarch butterflies that her students could enjoy, there was a glimmer in Mears’ eyes.
“What kind of butterflies would you like to have in your garden?” he asked.
Hampton recalled, “I jokingly called Mr. Mears my new best friend because I could see we had a mutual interest in creating a beautiful space for the children. Little did I know how true that would become. I told him all my big dreams and plans, and he just smiled and said he could make that happen! It was like talking to Santa Clause!”
Mears began to work in earnest and soon the raised bed vegetable garden that existed at the school began to come to life again. It didn’t matter that no one was there to see it. It was a dream in the making and whenever the students came back, there would be something wonderful for them to see.
Mears coached Hampton on what plants to add in the garden, which ones were best for life cycles, and then began work on a sensory garden for the children.
Hampton explained, “The students are often asked to use their senses in writing. I wanted a place they could come outside for writing to ignite their imagination and spark ideas by actually interacting with the plants. Our sensory garden includes raised beds, four trellis arches and a variety of beautiful plants chosen for their tactile and sensory qualities.”
Elizabeth Anderson, principal of W.L. Swain Elementary School, is proud of the project as well.
“The garden is simply breathtaking. It’s such a spot of beauty on our campus. During this difficult time, it’s so wonderful to have a calm place of beauty for our students to learn in and enjoy,” Anderson said.
Hampton said she couldn’t have grown the garden nearly as quickly without Mears.
“We are so very lucky to have a wonderful community partner like Mr. Roy, who selflessly gives of his time and talent,” she said. “Working alone, it would have easily taken me several years to complete what he has done in a season. The children and staff and Swain are grateful to Mr. Mears for his love and dedication in the garden.”