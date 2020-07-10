The Voluntary Action Center will move forward with plans to expand its Community Kitchen Meal Program this year after raising $25,000 in the span of three months. The funds are being matched by an anonymous donor and will go toward expanding the Hunger and Homeless Outreach programs, specifically its highly-anticipated dinner program.
The addition of dinners to the Community Kitchen Meal Program was put on pause earlier this year after COVID-19 caused businesses, including the VAC’s thrift store, to shut down operations for several months. Executive Director Stacy Long said she is thankful that the donor decided to step up and fill in for the losses the organization suffered during that time.
“We are so thankful and appreciative of the support, both from our donor and the community,” Long said. “Everyone who made a contribution made a difference for families here in the county.”
There is no set date as of now for the start of the dinner program, but Long said she thinks it will be possible to get something off the ground by the end of the year.
At that time, dinner will be phased in slowly, with warm meals first served on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The goal is to add additional days and serving times until hot dinners are being served five days a week in the kitchen.
Other programs to benefit from the money raised through the matching fundraiser include the VAC’s community kitchen, food pantry and laundry and shower facilities, among others.
In 2019, the food pantry provided 2,926 families with food bags, feeding 6,980 individuals. The community kitchen served 30,421 hot meals in the same year. The shower and laundry facilities were utilized 352 and 485 times respectively.
“We’re so excited about this. We’ve been talking about it for almost three years,” Long said. “It has taken a lot of planning and saving and coordinating to get to this point, but we are thrilled to offer what we do and to add to that when we can.”
The Voluntary Action Center thrift store is open for business Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
The VAC is located at 343 S. Wall St. in Calhoun.