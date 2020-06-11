The Calhoun-Gordon County Library summer reading program has gone digital this year in an effort to limit potential exposure to COVID-19.
The annual program, which kicked off June 1 and will continue through the end of July, encourages reading during the summer months by awarding prizes to those who complete reading challenges, attend virtual events and complete reading-related activities, such as writing book reviews. You can register at ngrl.beanstack.org.
Summer reading is not only for children. Teenagers and adults are invited to participate as well.
To complete the challenge, children in fifth grade or younger are asked to read or be read to for a minimum of 15 hours and complete the online "Get Started" activity, while teens and adults must read 25 hours, complete the online "Get Started" activity and write two book reviews. Everyone who completes the required amount of reading time and logs it will receive a certificate and prize pack. They will also be entered into a grand prize drawing.
Kids will receive three tickets, one for every five hours read, in the grand prize drawing. Teens and adults get six tickets, one for every five hours read and one ticket for two book reviews, in the grand prize drawing. The grand prize has not yet been announced.
Virtual programming included in this year’s program include Facebook Live meetings with musicians and magicians, read-alongs, DIY arts and craft sessions and bilingual storytimes, among others. The events will be shared to the Calhoun-Gordon County Library Facebook page.
For more information about summer reading, call 706-876-1379.