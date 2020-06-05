The Northwest Georgia Regional Library System is now providing curbside service of items on a limited basis at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library
The services offered are limited to checkout of Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library books, audio/CDs and other circulating items (each patron is limited to five items). Pickup is limited to weekdays between 10 a.m. and noon. Officials say as they perfect the new delivery methods, they will add additional services for the public. The library buildings will not be open to the public.
The Dalton-Whitfield Library curbside services are available to all NGRL branch library users from Dalton, Calhoun and Chatsworth. Instructions are available at http://ngrl.org/curbside and soon will be available in a Spanish version.
Furthermore, NGRL is going virtual this summer. Patrons can join online for stories, crafts, activities and reading challenges for all ages.
The Summer Reading Program 2020: Imagine Your Story runs from June 1 to July 31. To learn more visit https://ngrl.org/srp2020. To register for the reading challenge online go to https://ngrl.beanstack.org.