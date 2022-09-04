Gavin Gray's 50-yard touchdown pass to Deiondre Wilson with 16 seconds to go lifted Berry to a 31-24 win in the Vikings' season opener at Maryville on Saturday afternoon.
With two minutes remaining in the contest, the Scots scored a touchdown to tie the game at 24-24.
The following drive, Berry came up empty-handed with a three and out. After a punt gave the ball back to the Scots, Maryville had 52 seconds to work with, as only a field goal would solidify an upset. But the Vikings defense came alive, specifically Brock Skinner and Jake Weitkamp, as the duo left the Scots offense with nowhere to go.
Berry got the ball back on its own 40, and after a 10-yard pass play to Brandon Cade put the ball at midfield, Gray found Wilson with a bomb down the right sideline. The Vikings' receiver broke through a pair of would-be tacklers and into the end zone to give the Vikings the game-winning score.
Gray finished the afternon 16-of-35 passing for 252 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Cade carried 13 times for 112 yards and a touchdown as the Vikings gained 149 yards on the ground as a team. Wilson finished with a game-best five catches for a team-leading 121 yards and the final touchdown.
Skinner anchored Berry's defense with 10 tackles, including three sacks as part of a 3.5 tackles-for-loss effort.
It didn't take long for the Vikings to draw first blood in Saturday's game as Gray found Jahari Jones up the middle in the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown on the first drive.
The next drive Maryville was shut down almost immediately by a sack courtesy of Skinner on a 3rd-and-5.
However, the Scots were able to tie it up on their following possession on a quarterback sneak for two yards.
Matt Syverson was able to punch one through the uprights on a 19-yard field goal on Berry's next drive, giving the Vikings a 10-7 lead at the half.
Midway through the third quarter, Southern Athletic Association Newcomer of the Year for 2021 Cade generated some points on the board off a 49-yard rush to the house.
On the next drive, Maryville managed to put together a six-minute march with six first downs, but the drive bogged down and the Scots settled for a field goal, making it a 17-10 game to begin the fourth quarter.
The Scots tied it up with an 11-play, 80-yard drive to start the fourth, but Gray quickly answered with a touchdown, keeping it for himself for three yards as he put up six more for the Vikings, setting the stage for the drama of the final two minutes.
The Vikings will be back to host their home opener at Valhalla Stadium at Williams Field next Saturday, facing LaGrange College at 6 p.m.