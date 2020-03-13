Early Friday afternoon, Calhoun City and Gordon County Schools announced they would be closing school campuses for all students and suspending athletic practices and games for a two week period through Friday, March 27, in an effort to support local and statewide efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
A joint press release from both school systems stated that instruction will continue through homebound actitives that will be shared with all students and parents on Monday, March 16. Digital learning is set to begin the following day. School field trips and special events are also cancelled and/or postponed through April 13.
School officials will reassess the situation on Thursday, March 26, to determine if additional closures are needed beyond the initial two week period. Updates will be shared through email, phone calls, school websites and social media.
In the aftermath of the announcement, parents and guardians whose employers have not closed offices and who are expected to continue working expressed concern about childcare and feeding their children over the next two weeks.
Calhoun City Schools Superintendent Michele Taylor said the school systems are working collaboratively and will announce plans to address those concerns soon.
Family Connection of Gordon County has compiled a list of food resources and food pantries in the county that may be able to assist families in need during this time. It identifies ten different resources, including the Voluntary Action Center, Blewer Food Pantry and East Calhoun Church of God, now Grace Church.
An official with Family Connection said that families who need to use these resources should reach out first to ensure they are still open and serving food in the coming days.
The information listed on the graphic related to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is not up-to-date. To apply for those benefits, visit gateway.ga.gov.
Voluntary Action Center Executive Director Stacy Long said the VAC is planning to remain open as long as possible.
"As of now we are planning to stay open. We will have a board meeting on Monday night to discuss that. I do know we will be moving from a sit down style meal to to-go meals instead," Long said. "We want to continue providing meals, hot meals especially. We don't want to take those from people who are in need."
The Frosty Kreme, a restaurant located at 805 N. Wall Street in Calhoun announced it would be providing either a grilled cheese or hotdog with chips and a drink free of charge to students attending county and city schools between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Boys and Girls Club Gordon County Area Director Scope Denmon said the Boys and Girls Club will be closing through March 27 as well. However, he said the club is working with both local school systems to find ways to address the needs of young people in the community.
"We will be cleaning our building and shutting it down for those two weeks as well," Denmon said. "But we are working together to make sure the people in this community are taken care of. That's what we do."
The Calhoun Times will continue to update this story with additional resources as more information becomes available.