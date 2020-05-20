The Voluntary Action Center has officially reopened the doors to its thrift store with hours set at Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Shoppers are asked to wear masks that cover their nose and mouth. No more than 10 shoppers will be permitted in the store at any time.
The VAC has also started accepting donations of food items to its food pantry, according to a video update shared by Executive Director Stacy Long on the center’s Facebook page.
Long said the most needed donations are items like cereal, canned meats, soups, pasta, or anything that can be part of a full, warm meal provided to those in need. Monetary donations to the food pantry are also being accepted at Greater Community Bank. So far, Long said that fund has raised more than $6,500.
Those donations and funds allowed the VAC to provide meals for 204 children and 1,332 adults in March alone. Long said on average the organization provided 85 to-go plates per day in the same time frame. The food bank, which provided food bags for 2,926 families in 2019, served 464 individuals from 200 households in March.
“We want to thank everyone who has contributed to Greater Community Bank’s fundraiser for the Voluntary Action Center. Your contributions have made sure that we have been able to continue operating our Hot Meals To Go program, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., and distributing food through our pantry,” Long said in the video. “Thank you for supporting us, and thank you for thinking about those in need.”
The hours for the Hot Meals To Go program have since been altered slightly, with meals served Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
“We hope that by July or August we will be back to regular hours in our Community Kitchen, and we hope our food pantry hours are back to normal by June 1,” she said.
Donations to the Greater Community Bank fundraiser for the Voluntary Action Center may be made at GCB drive-thrus or through the pinned post on the bank’s Facebook page. Food donations may be dropped off at the VAC in the Community Kitchen building or office.