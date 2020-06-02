An anonymous donor has decided to match dollar-for-dollar all donations to the Voluntary Action Center up to $25,000. Funds raised through the match grant will benefit the VAC’s Hunger and Homeless Outreach programs, which include its community kitchen, food pantry and laundry and shower facilities, among others.
In 2019, the food pantry provided 2,926 families with food bags, feeding 6,980 individuals. The community kitchen served 30,421 hot meals in the same year. The shower and laundry facilities were utilized 352 and 485 times respectively.
Executive Director Stacy Long said the center lost $16,000 in revenue from March 13 to May 4 due to the closure of its thrift store, caused by the local COVID-19 outbreak. She is hopeful that these funds donated from the community and matched by their donor can offset some of those losses and allow the VAC’s usual programs to continue uninterrupted.
“There is so much uncertainty not just in the economy right now but also in the lives of the people we serve,” Long said. “We are looking forward to September and some of the later months of the year and what we are worried about is what happens when benefits run out and folks, especially those who have been sick, are faced with new bills. We expect that we’re going to be hit hard, so we are thankful for this opportunity.”
Match grant donations can be mailed to the VAC at P.O. Box 631, Calhoun, GA, 30703 or can be submitted via PayPal following a link from the VAC’s social media or website, www.voluntaryactioncenter.org. Donations can also be dropped off in person at the VAC Thrift Store.
The store is open for business Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The Voluntary Action Center is located at 343 S. Wall St. in Calhoun.
Since May 21, when the match grant began, Long said more than $2,945 have been donated.
“This community has been so good to us throughout this pandemic. I know that they will continue to be there for us,” she said. “Please consider donating if you have the funds. It is such a huge help for us and makes such a difference to the people we serve.”