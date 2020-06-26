The Voluntary Action Center has now raised more than $22,592 through the anonymous $25,000 match fundraiser it announced earlier this month. All money raised through the fundraiser will go toward the VAC’s Hunger and Homeless Outreach programs, specifically its highly-anticipated dinner program, the roll-out of which was pushed back earlier this year due to COVID-19.
“We are so excited to have this opportunity but also very humbled and blessed to have the support of Gordon County,” said Executive Director Stacy Long. “This match fundraiser has allowed the VAC to be able to begin serving dinner meals in the Community Kitchen just as soon as it’s safe to do so. Thank you all for helping make this dream a reality now instead of later.”
The VAC is now 90% of the way to its $25,000 match goal and is continuing to accept donations by mail at P.O. Box 631, Calhoun, GA 30703 or via the organization’s PayPal, which can be found on the VAC website, www.voluntaryactioncenter.org. Donations can also be dropped off in person at the VAC Thrift Store.
The match fundraiser has been funded entirely by an anonymous donor. Other programs to benefit from the money raised include the VAC’s community kitchen, food pantry and laundry and shower facilities, among others.
In 2019, the food pantry provided 2,926 families with food bags, feeding 6,980 individuals. The community kitchen served 30,421 hot meals in the same year. The shower and laundry facilities were utilized 352 and 485 times respectively.
Long said that the center lost $16,000 in revenue from March 13 to May 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic-related closure of its thrift store.
She is hopeful that these funds donated from the community and matched by their donor can offset some of those losses and allow the VAC’s usual programs to continue uninterrupted.
“There is so much uncertainty not just in the economy right now but also in the lives of the people we serve,” Long said. “We are looking forward to September and some of the later months of the year and what we are worried about is what happens when benefits run out and folks, especially those who have been sick, are faced with new bills. We expect that we’re going to be hit hard, so we are thankful for this opportunity.”
The store is open for business Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
The Voluntary Action Center is located at 343 S. Wall St. in Calhoun.