The Voluntary Action Center (VAC) announced changes to its food programs and operating hours at the end of last month in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Now, the organization has announced that it is pushing back the roll out of its much anticipated hot dinners meal program until further notice.
Executive Director Stacy Long said the addition of hot dinners to the VAC's current feeding program will be pushed back until August or September at the earliest and January 2021 at the latest, depending on how quickly things return to business as usual. The dinner program will be an added expense for the VAC, which is set to lose a large chunk of its revenue just from closing the doors to its thrift shop through the end of April.
"The dinner program will be pushed back to August or September, maybe even January at this point," Long said on Thursday. "Whatever revenue we end up losing pushes that start date back even more."
Currently, she is hopeful the VAC thrift store will be open and operational by May 4, pending guidance from the governor and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The kitchen dining room, which currently provides hot meals to go from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., will not reopen until June at the earliest.
Renovations for the Community Kitchen Expansion Project, which began shortly after Christmas and are vital to getting the dinner program off the ground, are still underway.
Original plans for the remodel included the closure of the breezeway between the two buildings currently on site at the VAC, the conversion of the current women's bathroom into a dinning room and the conversion of the current dining room into a space for refrigeration and storage. The training room will be turned into a dining room capable of seating 80 diners at a time. New double-pane, tinted windows will be added in the kitchen and thrift store, an additional fridge and freezer will be brought in for storage, and new shelves and food prep tables will be constructed.
The installation of a sliding window to the side of the current kitchen has been added to the project as a result of pandemic-related needs. Long said she realized a more central location from which to distribute food was necessary and asked that it be added to the project.
"We are going to move our food bank from its current location in the basement of the thrift store into what is the current kitchen dining room. We had already pegged that to be a food storage and prep area, but because of the pandemic we needed a more central location to distribute food," Long said. "We've been working on food from that area now and will install a sliding window onto the side of the kitchen that the food bank will operate from. That building will be the building for all food programs."
The VAC provided meals for 204 children and 1,332 adults in March alone. Long says on average the organization has provided 85 to go plates per day. The food bank, which provided food bags for 2,926 families in 2019, served 464 individuals from 200 households in March.
Long said her goal is to continue serving the community throughout the remainder of the pandemic and well into the future.
"God is good. He has watched out for us and for our community. He has taken care of us, and we want to pass that forward," Long said. "As long as I am breathing, I am going to keep this thing going for this community."
Looking to the future, the VAC will be continuing to limit the number of people on site at its facilities to just "4 or 5" employees. In lieu of volunteers, Long asked that those interested in contributing to the VAC do so in the form of a monetary donation or contributions of food or thrift items. Food and thrift contributions will be accepted starting May 4.
"If people want to start collecting for when we open for those donations, the things that we need are peanut butter and cereal, canned meats, soups and pasta," Long said. "Those are things that are hard to find right now, so any donation of them would be especially appreciated."