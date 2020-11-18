The Voluntary Action Center is now expanding its daily meal program to include Thursday evening dinners. The expansion comes just a few months after the VAC first initiated its dinner program, one that has enabled them to provide warm dishes to hundreds of people across Calhoun and Gordon County since August.
“We’re so excited to be able to do this. It’s a blessing for us and a blessing for the people who come out to see us at the VAC, both as volunteers and to eat,” said Executive Director Stacy Long. “We’ve been planning this for so long, and it is wonderful to take another step toward making sure no one in our community goes hungry.”
Meals are served every Tuesday and Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. Guests are given special cards when they check in at the VAC office that they can then exchange for a dinner plate. Long said anyone who needs a meal is welcome to come get one.
“We want to help,” she said. “We’re not there to turn people away.”
Calhoun First United Methodist Church, Belmont Baptist Church, Rock Bridge Community Church and Trinity Baptist Church have all agreed to send groups of volunteers to serve the weekly meals to the public. Long said other groups and organizations can also volunteer to cook or serve at any time.
“Some groups choose to purchase food and ingredients for us to cook, some cook the food themselves, some want to serve the meal and clean up afterward without cooking at all,” Long said. “We are thankful for any of that. Any way someone wants to help get involved is appreciated.”
Those interested in volunteering should contact Long at stacy.long@voluntaryactioncenter.org.
The VAC dinner program was made possible in large part by an anonymously-funded $25,000 match grant held this May. Included in that grant was a $5,000 donation from myDOCTORplan.
“We want to give a huge thank you to anyone who made a contribution. You made a difference in the lives of people here in the county,” Long said.
The VAC is located at 343 S. Wall St. in Calhoun.