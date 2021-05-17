VAC dining room re-opens to the public

The Voluntary Action Center officially re-opened its dining room to the public on Monday after months of serving to-go style dinners because of concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Volunteers serving at the VAC on Monday said they believed anywhere from 80 to 100 people had been served during lunch and dinner.
"We are really glad that we can offer lunch and dinner here in person again," said VAC Executive Director Stacy Long. "We ask that diners social distance themselves the best they can while eating in the dining room and people can wear masks too, if that makes them more comfortable."
To-go styles plates will also still be available so that diners have the option to eat at the VAC in the dining room or take their plate home. The dining room will be open from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for lunch and from 5-6 p.m. for dinner.
Dinner and lunch services at the VAC are often staffed by volunteers. Long said they are always looking for new volunteers willing to help dish food out into plates, prepare to-go boxes and assist with clean-up. A meal service can be covered by as few as two people working together.
Volunteers are asked to arrive for dinner services between 4:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. Service starts to wrap up at 6 p.m., at which point volunteers do some light clean up and are free to leave. A VAC staff member will be there to ensure lights and equipment have been shut off after the volunteer shift is over.
In addition to re-opening its dining room, the VAC will soon host its sixth annual murder mystery fundraiser. Now set for June 19, the event had previously been scheduled for March 13.
This year's show "Murder at the Redneck Reunion" will feature local community members acting as members of the Buckshot family, a wacky group of relatives divided by the promise of lottery winnings.
Previous performers in the theatrical productions have included Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston and his wife, Nikki Ralston, local author Mignon Ballards, Jim Lay, Jim Prater and Joni Harbin.
The Murder Mystery fundraiser raised over $20,000 in 2019 and also raised $20,000 in 2018. During the first two years of the event the VAC raised $10,000 per year, and $16,000 the third year.
To learn more about “Murder at the Redneck Reunion” or the Voluntary Action Center, visit www.voluntaryactioncenter.org.