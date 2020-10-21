The Voluntary Action Center closed last Friday and will remain closed to the public until Monday, Oct. 26, after a VAC employee tested positive for COVID-19. This closure includes not only the office but also the thrift store and donation center, food pantry, community kitchen, showers and laundry facilities.
“We hope to return on Monday, Oct. 26. We will be accepting online applications for financial and Christmas assistance but will not respond to requests until the week of Oct 26,” Executive Director Stacy Long said.
Long said that those looking for food assistance should visit the VAC’s website at www.voluntaryactioncenter.org. A list of additional food resources is available under the ‘What We Do’ tab and includes phone numbers, locations and general information for seven different local food pantries. She also stated that a financial assistance request form is available under that same ‘What We Do’ tab. Financial assistance is only provided to residents of Gordon County.
Operation Happy Christmas applications, like financial assistance applications, will be reviewed after the VAC team returns to work in the office. Participation in at least one community education course is required for those hoping to participate in the program.
Registration for these classes is currently open online on the VAC’s website. Class offerings include Sources of Strength for Parents, Adulting is Hard But Here We Are Killing It, Alternative Mental Health Self-Care Strategies, Managing Fatigue and Maximizing Rest, and Tell Me What You Want to Do When Assertiveness Doesn’t Come Naturally.
Additional courses are also being offered through the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. A full list of these courses can be found online at www.dbhdd.georgia.gov/bh-prevention/2x2-series.
Applications for Operation Happy Christmas will be accepted until Nov. 25.
Sign-ups for the VAC’s senior Christmas program will also be open through the end of November. Only 100 spots are available, and only those over the age of 60 whose income is at or below 140% of Federal Poverty Income Guidelines are eligible to participate.
Seniors who participate in the program will receive a box filled with food items like vegetable oil, sugar, cornmeal, flour, instant potatoes, rice, soups and canned beans. The boxes will also include gift items such a socks, lap blankets, puzzle books or personal care items donated by the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Committee.
For more information about the Voluntary Action Center or its holiday programs, visit www.voluntaryactioncenter.org/what-we-do.html.