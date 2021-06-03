The Voluntary Action Center has announced a second showtime for this year's Murder Mystery fundraiser, 'Murder at the Redneck Reunion.'
The first showing is set for Saturday, June 19, at 5 p.m., with the second set to start later that same evening at 7 p.m.
"We are giving our sponsors first request on the show time, but may have to assign show times to assure social distancing," VAC Executive Director Stacy Long said. Those who have already purchased tickets are encouraged to get in touch with the VAC to select a show time.
The Murder Mystery fundraiser has historically been the VAC's biggest and most popular fundraiser each year, pulling in thousands of dollars to support the center's Hunger and Homeless Outreach programs, and typically includes a theatrical performance and a silent auction.
This year's show "Murder at the Redneck Reunion" features local community members acting as members of the Buckshot family, a wacky group of relatives divided by the promise of lottery winnings. Previous cast members have included Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston and his wife, Nikki Ralston, local author Mignon Ballards, Jim Lay, Jim Prater and Joni Harbin.
While attendees must wait to see local performers take the stage, this year's auction is already open for bids at www.32auctions.com/VACMurderMystery2021. Up for grabs are everything from resort gift cards and vacation getaways to spa packages and gift baskets.
On the evening of the event, Long said raffle tickets will be sold for "Guess the Killer" at both shows. A $200 cash prize will be offered at each show. There will also be crowd participation contests, a hula hoop contest with a cash prize, a dance contest, blind fold race and a competition for "Best Dressed Redneck."
"It is going to be a lot of fun," said Long. "We are really looking forward to it, and we encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the evening with us."
Tickets to "Murder at the Redneck Reunion" are $50. To learn more about the fundraiser or the Voluntary Action Center, visit www.voluntaryactioncenter.org.