The man arrested following a standoff with police in Calhoun on Tuesday had a loaded handgun, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, fake identification documents, fake license plates, counterfeit money, an electronic card reader, computers and cash inside the Express Inn room where he barricaded himself for about three hours, according to the Gordon County Sheriff's Office.
Wesley Swartout, 52, who gave his address as the Express Inn, was wanted on forgery charges out of Hamilton County, Tennessee, and was already on out of jail on bond after being arrested in Chattooga County in January on fraud, firearm and obstruction charges. He is now being charged by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault against peace officers, firearm and fraud charges.
Schalles Williams, 52, of 211 Arrow Drive, Tennessee, was arrested outside of the hotel room before Swartout pulled out a weapon and barricaded himself inside a room. She was already wanted in Bradley County, Tennessee, on forgery charges. She is being held for that agency.
The sheriff's office said in a press release on their website Wednesday that more charges are expected against both individuals.
The incident began Tuesday afternoon when deputies arrived at the hotel to investigate complaints about drug and counterfeiting activity. Williams was arrested without incident, but Swartout pulled a handgun, pointed it at deputies and ran into a room. A deputy fired at Swartout but he was not hit.
The Georgia State Patrol SWAT Team was called to the scene and eventually breached the room and filled it with tear gas before entering and detaining Swartout.
Sheriff Mitch Ralston said, “I commend all of the officers, state and local, who successfully resolved this issue and effectively apprehended a dangerous offender and his co-conspirator. The state patrol are great partners to have in our mission of keeping Gordon County safe, and we know that we can always call on them. My deputies also did a good job in identifying these violators and collecting the evidence necessary for prosecution. We are thankful that no innocent people were hurt, and this incident serves as a reminder of how dangerous law enforcement can be, and how fortunate our community is to be served by the individuals on my staff as well as the State law enforcement agencies.”
