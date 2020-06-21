Chief Deputy Robert Paris with the Gordon County Sheriff's Office said Charles David Bagley has been located and is safe and sound.
Previously reported:
The Gordon County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for their assistance in finding a missing Resaca man.
The GCSO post the following message to the sheriff's website Sunday morning:
"Friday night, June 19, Charles David Bagley, age 62, of Resaca, Georgia, was reported missing to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office by a concerned neighbor. A family member told the investigating deputy that she had last spoken with Mr. Bagley, who lives alone, on Monday, June 15 (2020). Investigating detectives do not know what kind of automobile in which Mr. Bagley may be traveling and have not discovered any evidence of foul play. Anyone with any knowledge of Mr. Bagley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office."
The sheriff's office can be reached at 706-629-1244 or 706-879-5467.