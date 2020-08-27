A Gordon County man who was arrested last Saturday by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on several charged related to drunk driving and abuse of a woman now faces charges from fire investigators with the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King after they issued a warrant Monday charging him with arson in the first degree.
Joshua Ramey Hazelwood, 42, of Rydal, was already in the Gordon County jail after his Saturday arrest by the sheriff’s office. That agency charged him with DUI, driving while license is suspended or revoked, false imprisonment and battery (in violation of the Georgia Family Violence Act).
The arson charge stems from a fire that occurred at about 4 a.m. on Saturday at Hazelwood’s home, 1422 Shope Lake Road in Rydal. The fire was started on a gas stove and completely destroyed the 47-year-old, 2,136-square-foot home.
According to GSCO records, Hazelwood and the victim were in his home and had some friends over when Hazelwood became angry and argumentative. The victim confessed to her friend that Hazelwood had been violent before and that she wanted to leave the house, so the two went to the friend’s home.
Sometime later a bystander called 911 and told them there had been a domestic situation at the residence and that the home was now on fire. Deputies responded and found the house engulfed in flames.
While on scene, Hazelwood and the victim returned to the address.
The victim told authorities that Hazelwood had come to the friend’s home and pulled her outside against her will, despite her friend firing two shots from a handgun into the ceiling in an attempt to scare him away.
On the way back to his home, Hazelwood pulled over at a cemetery and placed his hands on the victim’s face and throat while telling her that if she ever attempted to leave again that he would put her in the cemetery. Her injuries were noted and documented by deputies.
Hazelwood, whose license was already suspended from a previous DUI according to the GSCO report, was arrested at the scene.
“Thanks to the work of local Gordon County officials, we were able to quickly identify and charge the subject in question,” said King. “This type of crime is extremely dangerous and we take seriously the work of bringing these individuals to justice.”
King’s Fire Investigations Unit assisted the Gordon County Fire Department and GCSO with this investigation.