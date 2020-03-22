Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston reported Sunday evening that the body of local man Robert Shane Reeves was found in Emerson, which is in Bartow County.
The following is a statement released on the sheriff's website, and no additional details have been provided at this point:
"We regret to report that the body of ROBERT SHANE REEVES was located in Emerson (Bartow County), Georgia earlier today. Emerson and Bartow County authorities are in charge of the investigation of the circumstances surrounding his death. Sheriff Mitch Ralston said, 'Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family in their time of loss and grief.'"
Previously reported:
The Gordon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing local man.
The following information was posted to the sheriff's website on Friday:
"The Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing man. On Thursday morning, March 19, ROBERT SHANE REEVES, age 56, was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office by family members. Reeves was last seen at his home on Covington Lane at about 7:30 a.m. that morning. Police in Emerson (Bartow County) found his vehicle off State Route 293 last night. Emerson and Bartow County authorities have conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area without further result. REEVES is a white/male, age 56 years, 6’00” in height, weight 230 lbs, medium build, bald, with no facial hair. Anyone with knowledge of REEVES’ whereabouts is urged to call the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office at 706-629-1244, or 911."