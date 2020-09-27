The Adairsville Police Department announced Sunday that the individual who was recorded on video Thursday throwing a dog from a vehicle outside of Waggz and Whiskerz has been arrested.
Charles Edward Baldwin, 47, of 115 Princeton Ave., Adairsville, has been charged with animal cruelty.
According to a APD press release, on Thursday at approximately 7:30 a.m. an officer with the Adairsville Police Department responded to Waggz and Whiskerz in reference to someone throwing a dog out of a vehicle and leaving.
Upon arrival the officer met with the complainant, who stated she had video surveillance footage of a silver passenger car pulling up to the side of the building off of Summer Street. An unidentified male then exited the vehicle and appeared to be looking around to make sure his actions would not be seen. He then opened the trunk and removed a small dog. The man then threw the dog up in the air into the back-parking lot. The driver then entered the vehicle and drove off.
The dog sustained a leg injury.
The complainant was able to locate the small dog under her vehicle and gave medical aid to a small visible wound on the back-left leg. The video footage was not able to capture the tag or the make and model of the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Adairsville Police Department at 770-773-7778.