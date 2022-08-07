At the moment, there are a lot of unknowns about the Calhoun High School football team.
But by the end of October when the regular season comes to an halt, they are a team looking to make themselves known.
That star-studded lineup that featured seven future college football players, including four Division I players, that went to the 5A state championship game last December has mostly graduated and moved on, and a program that usually just reloads doesn't want any part of a rebuild.
But it will be interesting to see how a varsity squad that features over 30 sophomores on the roster will progress with a tough non-Region schedule and then the always-tough 7-5A docket right after that.
Junior running back Caden Williams, sophomore tight end Emaree Winston, and junior guard Christian Bell are the only returning starters on offense, but the newbies looked good in their scrimmage against Northwest Whitfield, notching touchdowns on their first two drives and three of their first four in a half of play.
Junior quarterback Trey Townsend will have some heavy shoes to fill in replacing two-year starter Christian Lewis, who threw for over 40 touchdown passes and just five interceptions, but Townsend has been solid in camp and threw two beautiful over-the-shoulder strikes for touchdowns against Northwest Whitfield.
Sophomore Andrew Purdy will be the backup and he played two full quarters in the scrimmage, directing the Yellow Jackets after Townsend departed and then playing in the third quarter as the junior varsity signal-caller.
At wide receiver, the Yellow Jackets graduated one of the best tandems in Georgia last year with Cole Speer and Quin Smith moving on to play college football at Georgia and the Air Force Academy, respectively. But based on early returns, the Jackets have a lot of players who can catch the football.
Senior Cam Curtis, senior Dustin Kerns, senior Bryant Arnold, senior Issac Brooks, junior Issac Green, junior Ben Williams, junior Ripken West, sophomore Jax Bishop, and freshman Justin Beasley were all targeted during the varsity portion of the scrimmage. Kerns caught two touchdown passes and Brooks caught the other one to account for thei Yellow Jackets' three scores.
Junior running back Caden Williams looks like he is ready to have another huge season, running very well against Northwest Whitfield as college recruiters have started calling for the man who rushed for over 1,000 yards as a sophomore.
Winston did not play in the scrimmage, but is already considered one of the top players in the country for the Class of 2025.
He will be on an offensive line that is practically brand new this year, but really controlled the line of scrimmage against Northwest Whitfield County.
They were missing senior tackle Brady Beliew, who has commited to play football at Paladin University, but still opened holes and gave Townsend time to throw.