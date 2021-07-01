The United Way of Gordon County is once again preparing to lace up its running shoes ahead of the Unity Run XXVIII 5K, planned for Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 6:30 p.m.
The annual race is the official start to the United Way's annual fundraising campaigns and has been one of the largest fundraising events for the charity organization for the last 27 years. All money raised through the race goes directly toward supporting the 18 local agencies the United Way works with in Gordon County.
Though the race was virtual in 2020, more than $14,035 was raised and put back into the community. This year organizers are hopeful that even more funds will be raised, as it is the first in-person race since the pandemic hit locally.
"The Unity Run is more than an annual 5K and fundraiser — it highlights our community's commitment to create lasting change," said Jennifer LaTour, executive director of the United Way of Gordon County.
The race will kick off at Gordon Central High School and end in the middle of downtown Calhoun where medals, t-shirts, prizes, water, snacks and community vendors will be waiting to greet and cheer racers as they cross the finish line.
Registration opens for participants on July 7 at gordoncountyunitedway.org. All participants must register before Sept. 3 in order to be guaranteed a race t-shirt and to be timed for the race.
Currently, the United Way is seeking sponsors for the race, with sponsorship packages starting at as low as $200. A full list of sponsorship packages and benefits can be founds online at gordoncountyunitedway.org.
For more information about the Unity Run XXVIII 5K, reach out to the United Way of Gordon County by phone at 706-602-5548 or via email at info@gordoncountyunitedway.org.