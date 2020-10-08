The Unity Run 5K will look a little different this year.
"With COVID-19 affecting how we plan our day-to-day, we have decided to hold the 27th race virtually this year, which will take place Nov. 23 through Dec. 7," said Jennifer Latour, executive director of the United Way of Gordon County. "A virtual race is a lot like a traditional 5K. You can run/jog/walk on the road, on the trail, on the treadmill, or at the gym. You can run your own race, at your own pace and when it is convenient for you!"
Registration for the event opens Friday, and participants can sign up online at gordoncountyunitedway.org/unity-run. Runners will not be time nor will submitted race times be accepted this year, as Latour explained that the event will be more of a fun-run instead of a competitive race.
"We will have awards, and categories will be announced soon," she said. "It’s also a great way to encourage socially-distanced team building for your company, which is why we need your help! If you are able to sponsor the race, you will receive exposure throughout the Northwest Georgia area. Your company logo/name will be displayed on T-shirts, signage, and all social media outlets!"
All sponsors will have their company logo and name printed on more than 1,000 T-shirts and will receive social media exposure leading up to the race. Levels include:
Platinum Sponsor: $2,000
- Finish Line Sponsor on Designated Routes (We will have a 5K route mapped out at the Gordon County Recreation Department and The City of Calhoun Recreation Department)
- Unity Run sponsor sign placed in front of business
- Company name and logo on the front and back of 1,000+ T-shirts
- 20 free race registrations valued at $500
Gold Sponsor: $1,000
- Unity Run sponsor sign placed in front of business location
- Company name and logo on the back of 1,000+ T-shirts
- 10 free race registrations valued at $250
Silver Sponsor $500
- Company name on the back of 1,000+ T-shirts
- Seven free race registrations valued at $175
Bronze Sponsor: $200
- Company name on the back of 1,000+ T-shirts
- Two Free race registrations valued at $50.00
Sponsorship forms are due by Nov. 2. You can find the sponsorship form on our website at gordoncountyunitedway.org/unity-run.
"I would also like to thank Engineered Floors for designing the race T-shirt and logo for the event this year! The new logo will be revealed in the coming weeks. Every year we ask a different United Way Corporate Partner to help design the logo for the race. Not only does the race signify our campaign efforts, it also highlights those who give to United Way all year long," Latour said. "This time of year is also one of the most exciting at United Way. I am able to witness the collective power of what your donations can do."
Anyone who would like to set up a payroll deduction campaign at their company or explore individual giving can email Latour at jlatour@gordoncountyunitedway.org.