The United Way of Gordon County announced that it has postponed its annual Unity Run 5K because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Executive Director Jennifer Latour said Friday that the organization is exploring ways to perhaps have the annual fundraiser virtually.
"We, at United Way of Gordon County, feel socially responsible for the health and well-being of our community. Due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases, we have decided to postpone this year’s race. This decision was not made lightly as we cannot guarantee your safety from the virus which played a big part in our decision," Latour said in an emailed announcement, adding that additional details will be announced later.
The Unity Run 5K has historically heralded the start of the local United Way's annual campaign efforts for the past 27 years. This year, the race will signify the wrap-up of the group's fundraising efforts for their local community partners.
"So, even though the Unity Run 5K will look different this year we are still blazing the campaign trail to help meet the needs of those in our community," Latour said.
Last year, donations to the United Way of Gordon County touched the lives of more than 24,000 people in the community. The United Way impacts the entire circle of life: education, basic needs and health.
"In Gordon County, we support 18 local agencies that are working tirelessly to build a healthier community," Latour said. "United Way’s work brings together philanthropists, businesses, churches, local governments and community volunteers to create lasting change for individuals and families. United Way exists to help those in our own backyard, and when that happens, our whole community benefits."
Donation can be made online at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org. Payroll deductions can be established many area employers or by emailing Latour at jlatour@gordoncountyunitedway.org. Additionally, the group has developed a Virtual Campaign Toolkit, so that United Way workplace campaigns can be conducted in the safest way possible. The virtual toolkit can be accessed online at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org/campaign-toolkit.