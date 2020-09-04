In a year when businesses nationwide have been forced to make adjustments because of the pandemic, United Way of Gordon County and Downtown Calhoun have come together to guarantee families a safe, fun and socially distant activity to take part in this fall.
The Pumpkin Patch, to be located directly across the street from the Historic Calhoun Depot at 109 S. King St., will open Saturday, Sept. 12, and run through Saturday, Sept. 26, while supplies last. Hours will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
All pumpkins will be locally sourced from Payne Farm and Produce. North Georgia National Bank and Shaw Industries Group Inc. are sponsors of the patch.
“We think and hope The Pumpkin Patch will be a fun activity for everybody to participate in and have a good time together,” said United Way Executive Director Jennifer Latour. “It is something the whole family can do together safely and with how things are going with COVID, we know how important that is.”
Families are encouraged to wear masks when visiting the Pumpkin Patch, particularly if they plan to get out of the car to select their own pumpkin. A drive-up option will also be available for families who prefer to stay in the car while a volunteer at the patch selects a pumpkin for them.
“We’re willing to accommodate everyone, so we’ll put pumpkins into their cars as we’re asked and we’ll let people look around,” Latour said. “We are going to encourage everyone to wear masks and I will be wearing a mask when I am there, so hopefully that encourages everyone to do the same thing.”
Prices will likely range from $2 to $15 per pumpkin, depending on size. All funds raised during the event will benefit United Way of Gordon County and Downtown Calhoun.
For more information about United Way of Gordon County, visit www.gordoncountyunitedway.org.