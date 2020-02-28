The United Way of Gordon County announced Friday that its 2019 fundraising campaign has exceed the goal total by almost $50,000.
“Together, our community of donors, advocates, corporate partners, philanthropists, business leaders, employees giving through payroll deduction and other individual gifts, came together to make our 2019 campaign a success. This year, we set a goal of raising $750,000. I am happy to announce that we have raised over $800,500!” said United Way Executive Director Jennifer Latour.
The organization hosted a reception in celebration of the milestone Friday afternoon that was attended by board members and representatives of agencies that benefit from the United Way's efforts.
Ad Layson, chair of the board of directors for the Red Cross, was one of those representing an agency, and he said Friday that the service the United Way provides is invaluable.
"It's unbelievable how the money you give us can multiply and accomplish so much every year," Layson said.
Chris Pierce, chair of the executive board for the United Way, praised Latour and Bekah Kirby, director of community relations and accounting, for their efforts.
"The annual United Way campaign helps our agencies continue their work in education, basic needs and health, which in turn creates a stronger community. United Way brings together the resources and people to help create lasting change. We are really thankful for the continued support from our local corporate partners,” Pierce said.
Latour said companies and individual donors all across the community joined forces during the campaign to change lives in the Calhoun-Gordon County community.
Latour said she also would like to thank the United Way of Gordon County Board of Directors and staff: Chris Tarpley, Chris Pierce, David Repp, Michelle Frix Ward, Jason Awtrey, Kyle Smith III, Renee Brown, Matthew Blackstock, Tracy Farriba, Sam Curtis, Jim Lay, Crystal Purser, Shane Watson, Ian Campbell, Mitch Ralston, Amy Parker, Michele Taylor, Christi Bennett, Crystal Boone, Jody Darby, Ray Denmon, Blake Holland, Will Theus, Michael Wilson and Bekah Kirby.
2019 United Way campaign donors
- AdventHealth Gordon
- Amelia Jordon
- Angela and Billy Green
- Apache Mills
- AT&T
- Atlanta Gas Light
- Bentley Dye Services
- Bert and Anne Vaughn
- Betty Beamer
- Bob and Carol Nance
- Mike, Nash, and Robert Nance
- Presley and Dean Hamilton
- Carrie, Dan and girls, Tanna, Cara, and Grace Key
- Erin and Al Hill III, Al IV, Nance, and Caroline Hill"
- Bobby Harris Foundation, Inc.
- Brian and Jennifer Latour
- Calhoun City Schools
- Charles and Vickie Spence
- Cheryl Hollis
- City of Calhoun
- Craig and Elizabeth Box
- Crystal Boone
- Debra Owens
- Dennis and Sharon Alexander
- Dr. Norman and Mrs. Elissa Meadows-Garner
- Dr. and Mrs. Will Theus
- Dr. Daniel Ahn & Susan Kim
- Dr. Hak and Emily Lee
- Dr. Jodi Kuhlman
- Dr. Phil and Monica Gray
- Ed and Jane Weldon
- Engineered Floors, LLC
- Family Resource Center
- Family Savings
- FieldTurf
- First Bank of Calhoun
- Fitness First of Calhoun
- Fox Systems
- Francis Burton Cochran
- GAP, Inc.
- Gary and Lucia Eastham
- George Chambers Resource Center
- Ginger King - King Family Foundation
- Gordon County 4-H
- Gordon County Civic Club
- Gordon County Government
- Gordon County Schools
- Greater Community Bank
- Haley and Pam Stephens
- H&P Stephens Properties
- Harry Young
- Jeremy and Bekah Kirby
- Jim and Diane Rosencrance
- Jim and Joan Clark
- Joan B. Smith
- Jody Darby
- Joe and Nelda Ragsdale
- Kimm and Beverly Primmer
- Kroger
- Kyle and Vivian Smith
- M&S Logistics
- Mannington Mills
- Mathew and Parlo
- Michael's Carpet
- Mohawk Industries
- North Georgia National Bank
- Patricia Stephens
- Phyllis Purdy
- Rebecca Brown and Associates
- Ronnie and Margie King
- Shaw Industries Group, Inc.
- Shawn Brown
- Starr Mathews Insurance Agency
- Steve and Diane Robbins
- SunTrust
- Synovus Bank
- The Dixie Group
- UPS
- Voluntary Action Center
- Walmart
- Wells Fargo
- Wilma (Billie) Jean Erwin